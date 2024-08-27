Let the great debate begin.

Former President Trump went public Tuesday with details about the terms of his upcoming debate with Kamala Harris, flaying the ABC network televising it.

“I have reached an agreement with the Radical Left Democrats for a Debate with Comrade Kamala Harris,” Trump began on Truth Social.

“It will be Broadcast Live on ABC FAKE NEWS, by far the nastiest and most unfair newscaster in the business, on Tuesday, September 10th, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

“The Rules will be the same as the last CNN Debate, which seemed to work out well for everyone except, perhaps, Crooked Joe Biden. The Debate will be ‘stand up,’ and Candidates cannot bring notes, or ‘cheat sheets.’

“We have also been given assurance by ABC that this will be a ‘fair and equitable’ Debate, and that neither side will be given the questions in advance (No Donna Brazile!).

“Harris would not agree to the FoxNews Debate on September 4th, but that date will be held open in case she changes her mind or, Flip Flops, as she has done on every single one of her long held and cherished policy beliefs.

“A possible third Debate, which would go to NBC FAKE NEWS, has not been agreed to by the Radical Left. GOD BLESS AMERICA!”

The fairness of ABC News has been in focus recently, especially after the network’s Jonathan Karl claimed Sunday on “This Week” that Harris has moved away from the far-left policies she supported in 2020 while running for president.

Karl received serious pushback from U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., who blasted Harris’ 2020 campaign promises such as “decriminalizing illegal immigration.”

“Again, you would have thought watching the Democratic convention last week that the Democrats are not in office, that they’re not in power, that they’re campaigning against an incumbent Republican. When in reality, she’s been part of the failures of the Biden-Harris Administration for four years, and she campaigned for president, in her own right, she did, in fact, promise things like decriminalizing illegal immigration –”

WATCH:

ABC’s Karl claimed it was “a position she’s clearly changed on and she said she has changed.”

Cotton fired back: “No, no she has not. Jon, she has not said that. You pointed out to Senator [Bernie] Sanders repeatedly – things that her campaign has said. Anonymous aides speaking on background reporters have said, ‘Well, she no longer believes these things.’ OK, maybe she has changed her position on health insurance and confiscating your gun. If she has changed her position, she owes it to the American people to come out and say in her own words when she changed and why she changed.”

