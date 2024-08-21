It’s true that Kamala Harris is a latecomer to the presidential race, having been hand-picked by the elites of the Democrat Party after they threw Joe Biden, more and more exhibiting symptoms of a mental decline, under the bus.

But voters, after all, do deserve to know what she stands for and what she wants to do.

So Republican nominee President Donald Trump decided to help out.

Troll her, actually.

By launching a website, Kamala2024policies.com, listing Harris’ priorities and positions.

Her plans include:

Fighting to set murderers free.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND’s Email News Alerts!

More “Bidenomics’ – it’s “working,” rising costs are nothing to worry about!

More taxes to ensure the middle-class pays their “fair share.”

Abolish borders.

Bring back the green new deal.

Kamala beliefs in freedom for individuals associated with violent behavior (Formally referred to as violent criminals).

Ending “wrongheaded thinking” that more police mean safer communities.

Eliminate private health insurance.

Give Social Security and Medicare to illegal aliens.

Each of the categories provides a link to open to a page documenting the evidence that Harris holds that opinion.

The site explains, “Not only does Kamala Harris own the weakness, failure, and chaos of the Harris-Biden administration, she is so radical that she makes ‘the Squad’ look like moderates. She wants to abolish our borders, let criminals control our streets, surrender our communities to cartels and a plague of fentanyl, wage war on American energy, and destroy the American Dream.

“Border Czar Kamala Harris opened the southern border to illegal alien criminals and deadly fentanyl, and as vice president, was the tie-breaking vote for far-left spending bills that raised taxes and sent prices skyrocketing for families across the country. While Harris has tried to rewrite history on her extreme record, she can’t hide from her promises to set murderers free, dismantle America’s border security, raise costs with massive spending bills, bring back the Green New Deal Scam, eliminate private health insurance, and more.”

In fact, Harris has announced one policy point: She wants to set up a procedure to have price controls, a scheme often used by repressive governments to make their economies look better than they are.

It promptly triggered one comment about having a bureaucrat in Deep State deciding on grocery prices, rather than the free market.

Fox News said a Trump press secretary explained, “Kamala Harris has yet to tell voters what her policies are, so we thought we’d help them out. Kamala Harris wants to open the borders, raise taxes, and free criminals.”

The site explains, “Record high gas prices under the Harris-Biden administration is the ‘price to pay for democracy.’ Remember, Kamala proudly delivered the deciding vote that allowed the $1.9 trillion ‘stimulus’ to be passed. Don’t listen to former Obama economist Jason Furman, who said the spending bill is ‘too big,’ or former Obama and Clinton economist Larry Summers, who said the ‘tremendous wall of money’ led to inflation, or former Obama economic advisor Steven Rattner, who called Kamala’s $1.9 trillion stimulus ‘the original sin’ of inflation.”

Fox wondered, “Historically, presidential candidates have had campaign policy pages readily available for voters. When President Biden was on the campaign trail in 2020, a group of advisers crafted a 110-page policy document, according to The New York Times, which also reported Harris’ lack of a campaign platform on her site. Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in 2016 had a page with 200 distinct policy proposals on record.”

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!