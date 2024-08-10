International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach suggested there is no scientific way to differentiate between men and women during a press conference on Friday.

Sex eligibility rules have been a point of contention at the 2024 Paris Olympics, with Italian boxer Angela Carini withdrawing just 46 seconds into her fight with Algerian fighter Imane Khelif. Perhaps as a result, Bach was asked Friday if the committee would perform a review of its sex change guidelines, in response to which he stated there was no concrete, scientific way to differentiate men from women.

“We have said from the very beginning, if somebody presented us [a] scientifically solid system how to identify men and women we [the IOC] are the first ones to do it,” Bach told reporters. “It is not as easy as some in this cultural world may want to portray it — that the XX or the XY [chromosome] is the clear distinction between men and women.”

WATCH:

Strap a dunce cap on this guy and give him the old point and laugh https://t.co/7AA0jj59ca — Vince Coglianese (@VinceCoglianese) August 9, 2024

As of now, testosterone level — not whether someone has an XX or XY chromosomal pattern — is the key criterion in Olympic eligibility, NBC News reported.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND’s Email News Alerts!

Bach also suggested climate change could affect the timing of future Olympics during the Friday press conference, according to Sports Illustrated (SI).

“If the climate change is continuing in a way that the experts are forecasting it, then it will be very difficult to organize Olympic Games in summer, in August,” Bach said, according to SI.

The IOC president’s comments come after the 2024 Paris Olympics opening ceremony starred drag queens posing as Christian imagery, including “The Last Supper.”

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!