(FOX WEATHER) — Those who waited up late on Sunday night to see the Perseid meteor shower peak got a celestial treat after space weather caused some of the most vivid Northern lights across the Midwest and Northern U.S. since May’s historic solar storms.

NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC) issued a G3 Strong Geomagnetic Storm alert on their five-point scale after G3-level storming was observed from a “major disturbance” in Earth’s magnetic field as a coronal mass ejection passed Earth. Later on Monday morning, the SWPC said severe G4 geomagnetic storming was observed and forecast to continue through Monday evening.

G4 (Severe) geomagnetic storming was observed at approximately 1442 UTC on 12 Aug in response to a coronal mass ejection passing by Earth. The current G3 Warning (Strong or greater) is valid until 12/1800 UTC. pic.twitter.com/HMXAu6ughE — NOAA Space Weather Prediction Center (@NWSSWPC) August 12, 2024

“Geomagnetic storm conditions steadily intensified throughout the weekend into early Monday, culminating in a G4 (Severe) Geomagnetic Storm,” the SWPC said.