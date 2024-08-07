News item: Former President Donald J. Trump’s team has issued a statement critical of the Heritage Foundation 2025 Project. When will they ever learn!

A few decades ago, California Governor Pat Brown was running for re-election and he was challenged by Richard M. Nixon.

At the same time, the news media was obsessed with the John Birch Society and its program of “Less government and more individual responsibility.” No Democrat could give a public speech without condemning JBS. JBS was under attack from the Democrat Party and the media, portrayed as a “right-wing fascist threat to democracy.”

Gov. Brown was a smart politician and he seized upon the media and political campaign to demand that Richard Nixon “disavow” the society. Nixon complied. What Nixon did not know was the Republican Party precinct organization, in those days an essential part of any successful political campaign, was populated with Birch Society members and supporters, all who agreed government was outgrowing its usefulness.

So when Nixon took the bait, he knee-capped his own party supporters, and Gov. Brown buried him. That set the stage for the Brown family, Senior and Junior, to occupy the governor’s chair in California for an astounding 37 percent of the time between 1959 and 2024. And it led to Nixon’s outburst to the media that “You won’t have Dick Nixon to kick around anymore.” How wrong can one man be? He went on to win the presidency, and then lose it.

The newspaper clippings of the day report little of this. To read those news clips today one would conclude JBS and Richard Nixon bad, Pat Brown good. When Joe Biden gave his exit speech with its defense of democracy, he echoed Hillary Clinton’s “vast right-wing conspiracy” and affirmation of Democrat conspiracy theories dating back seven decades.

And here we are again today, with the left-wing propaganda machine frothing at the mouth at the content of the Heritage Foundation 2025 dissertation on less government, and demanding Donald Trump disavow such dangerous right wing fascist nonsense.

And Donald Trump just walked into the trap. All Heritage wished to do with Project 2025 is raise issues facing society and have a conversation about the proper role of government in our daily lives.

We are reminded the political left has not had a new idea in 100 years. Yet its Republican opposition, at lest some of it, remains clueless. The myths still work. Everything Republicans do is racist. Greed fuels capitalism. Republicans want to oppress the working man. Christianity is oppressive and evil. Men want to subjugate women. It is a bit like watching the same “Road Runner” cartoon every day for 70 years.

And now the most popular political slogan deployed by the socialist troops is “Republicans are a threat to democracy.” A Republican-appointed justice of the U.S Supreme Court is a “threat to democracy”. The process of becoming a justice must be changed so that never happens again. Try to discuss the oppressive nature of “misinformation” campaigns, and again, you are a “threat to democracy.” Criticize climate change legislation and you are a threat to Mother Earth and to democracy.

The Democrat Party is a smear machine, grinding out senseless character assassinations almost daily. The technique is quick. It is not expensive. And the media loves it, because the media ranks, as a profession, among the laziest of the lazy.

Reporters apply great pressure against a reporter who does things differently. When the government issues a report, the reporters read the summary. They have no interest in spending the time required to read through 150 or more pages. When one reporter does take the time, and files a unique story with details not included in the summary, he or she is immediately questioned by the flock with the challenge, “Where did you get that?” The response is reinforced by their editors demanding to know why the lazy flocking reporters did not have what someone else reported.

The peer pressure is exploited by the politicians.

We all are victims of this unnatural alliance of the media and government officials. The only way to avoid it is to spend hours each day sorting through multiple news sources, something most people do not have the luxury of doing.

The manipulative CYA system in place today has resulted in an unprecedented accumulation of power by government, and a diminishing presence of the general public in the decision-making process.

The generalized criticism of Project 2025 is one more example of no good deed going unpunished.

