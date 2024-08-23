The DNC’s portrayal of Kamala Harris tried to revive MSNBC’s “leg tingling chills” of Barack Obama in 2008. Her kindergarten friends say Kamala “gives me chills.” A recent Fox News headline read, “MSNBC, CNN left ‘blown away,’ with ‘chills’ after Harris campaign speech.” MSNBC’s guest Maya Wiley said she was “tearing up” during Harris’ speech. Amazon is even selling a “chill and vote Kamala tote bag.”

A Harris/Walz administration would bring chills and tears, but my suggested chills and tears are for an entirely different reason from that of the DNC.

Harris has been active in all the Harris/Biden administration policies, always being the “last one in the room” with Biden making policy decisions. For example, Harris supported the blundering Afghanistan military pullout, where Americans were killed, others were left and billions of dollars in military equipment were abandoned, making the Taliban the world’s newest arms dealers.

Harris’ support of such a debacle should give you chills and tears.

Harris supported the release of $6 billion to Iran used to fund terrorism, but this money was “just a drop in the bucket.” The Harris/Biden administration lifted 1,040 Trump-era sanctions against Iran, allowing it to profit $80 billion in oil sales to China, which began purchasing more Iranian oil than before the sanctions. Iranian profits supported Hamas terrorists who brutally murdered 1,200 Israeli, American and other nation’s civilians, taking 250 hostages in an assault termed an “Iranian proxy attack.”

Harris’ support of such a debacle should give you chills and tears.

It is no wonder pro-Palestinian protesters at a Harris rally in New York City were shouting, “You set Palestine on fire.”

While I never thought it possible, I agree with this pro-Palestinian protester. It’s like Shakespeare’s “The Tempest” from 1611 says, “Adversity makes strange bedfellows.”

Then there’s Ukraine. The Harris/Biden administration “shepherded Europe on Ukraine and NATO,” according to the New York Times.

With Harris’ support, the U.S. gave Ukraine over $175 billion as of May 2024. The entire annual Russian defense spending is only $77.7 billion. Ridiculously, no one’s really sure where the U.S. money is going. It’s stated the money keeps disappearing as oligarchs purchase more oceanfront properties and mountain retreats, with a top Zelensky adviser stating, “People are stealing like there is no tomorrow.” Arms shipments are ending up in the hands of criminal gangs and arms traffickers. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) expressed concerns that weapons “provided to Ukraine are ending up in the hand’s of Israel’s enemies.” Harris’ support of deficit war spending is causing U.S. generational debt-slavery repaying loans from countries like China.

Harris’ support of such a debacle should give you chills and tears.

Harris supported escalating the war in Ukraine, sending controversial civilian-killing cluster bombs against the stance of 123 countries that signed the Convention on Cluster Munitions prohibiting these munitions. In fact, the Harris/Biden administration bypassed U.S. law prohibiting the production, use, or transfer of cluster munitions with a failure rate of more than 1%. U.S. munitions failure rate is 2.5%. These “duds” just blow up arbitrarily at any time, often killing civilians.

Harris’ support of such a debacle should give you chills and tears.

Harris supported the escalation of NATO countries sending F-16 aircraft. According to the Kyiv Post, 80 American-made F-16 fighters, from Belgium, Denmark, the Netherlands and Norway were delivered to Ukraine, with the Netherlands and Denmark allowing Ukraine to use the F-16s “inside Russia.”

Harris further supported escalating the Ukraine/Russia war by supporting Kyiv’s use of U.S. armaments to attack sites inside Russia. Germany followed suit. In response, “Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said … the United States could face ‘fatal consequences’ for allowing Ukraine to use American weapons to strike targets on Russian soil.” Putin stated, “It is hard to say – do they want a global conflict?”

Aug. 6, they did it. Kyiv attacked Kursk, Russia, killing 12 civilians and wounding 121 others, causing Putin to lash out at the West stating, “The enemy will certainly get the response he deserves.” The White House claimed it was not informed of the attack beforehand.

Do you have chills and tears yet concerning a possible Harris administration?

An August article reported that leaked German military documents predict World War III “could kick off as early as 2025.” In August a Russian political analyst went on Russian TV declaring Putin’s deployment of nuclear arms against Europe is an “inescapable reality.” He stated Europeans had chosen “morons to lead” them. Furthermore, he stated, “After five or six nuclear missiles hit Paris” there would be “200-250 million dead and maimed Europeans.”

Has Harris brought you chills and tears yet? If not, then perhaps you should look at the recently published map of “the best and worst states to live in if apocalyptic nuclear attack happens.” You’ll understand why Tucker Carlson lives in Maine.

Another recent “chilling map,” published by CBS, shows United States counties and targets in a 2,000-warhead scenario or 500-warhead scenario – sponsored by the Natural Resources Defense Council, FEMA and Medicine and Global survival. Of course, now FEMA “has distanced itself from this map.”

One recent article says two-thirds of the U.S. would be “vaporized” in hours.

Do you have chills and tears yet about a possible Harris administration?

The prime minister of Hungary stated that Trump is the answer to the world’s problems. He said Trump had the best foreign policy of any world leader for the past several decades, because he kept us out of war.

In contrast, a Russian political consultancy stated that if “Harris wins the election, it will be a huge disappointment.” Concerning ending the conflict, they noted, “All the windows will close shut,” for they view that “the deep state will lead under Harris” and “no one is expecting anything good from her.” With Trump, “there will be a window of opportunity.”

The key to preventing or starting World War III – is the outcome of the Nov. 5, 2024, election – a real reason for chills and tears.

