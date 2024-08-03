Nada Hafez, of Egypt, took to Instagram Monday to make a joyous announcement — she competed as a fencer in the current Paris Olympics while seven months pregnant.

Hafez, 26, finished in the top 16 before losing to South Korea’s Jeon Hayoung. Following her loss, Hafez announced her pregnancy.

“What appears to you as two players on the podium, they were actually three!” she wrote. “It was me, my competitor, and my yet to come to our world little baby!”

“My baby & I had our fair share of challenges, be it both physical & emotional,” she continued. “The rollercoaster of pregnancy is tough on its own, but having to fight to keep the balance of life & sports was nothing short of strenuous, however worth it. I’m writing this post to say that pride fills my being for securing my place in the round of 16!”

Hafez, who also competed in the Olympics in 2021 and 2016, continued by thanking her family for their support. “I’m lucky to have shared the trust of my husband @ibrahimihab11 and that of my family to be able to come this far. This specific Olympics was different; Three times *Olympian* but this time carrying a little Olympian one!”

Hafez received an overwhelming number of positive responses on her Instagram post.

“What an extraordinary woman! The entire nation should take pride in her achievements. It is incredibly challenging to train rigorously, maintain focus, and endure constant pressure. Yet, she has done all this while being pregnant,” said one commenter.

Another noted, “You make all of us women so proud to show we are truly capable of ANYTHING!”

This Olympics has been one of the most family-friendly, with sprinter Allyson Felix teaming up with Pampers to create the first ever Pampers Nursery in the Athletes Village, where moms can spend time with their children during the games.

“It’s important to make it easier to combine those aspects of life and to support athletes on and off the field. [Parenthood] is an important part of off-the-field,” Emma Terho, athletes’ commission chair for the IOC, said in regards to the nursery. “It is also very important to send the message that it doesn’t mean your career is coming to an end.”

Hafez’s announcement effectively demonstrates that motherhood and pregnancy do not have to mean the end of an Olympic dream.

