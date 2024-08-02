I remember the good old days long ago when well-intentioned friends would never have accepted illegal orders from a president of the United States in the event of a real crisis.

I’m not so sure that’s the case any longer. In fact, I have come to expect such matters routinely.

The Department of Defense has been conditioning troops and commanders to do just that, to misuse their power, for many years. Operations designed for “disaster relief,” enforcement of drug laws, to eradicate pesky religious groups and to combat terrorism have all helped blur the constitutional lines between the legitimate and illegitimate domestic uses of the military.

Just think of how we’ve been manipulated in recent years.

The Posse Comitatus Act provides a broad proscription against the use of soldiers in domestic law enforcement. But Congress and the executive branch have quietly chipped away at the law with exceptions seldom noticed by the fake media.

In a paper published as far back as the fall of 1997 by the Army War College’s journal Parameters, by Col. Thomas R. Lujan, a staff judge advocate at the U.S. Special Operations Command at MacDill Air Force Base, the writer noted the “unprecedented number” of domestic deployments at that time. While cautioning military and civilian officers to understand and heed the strict legal underpinnings of their roles – when push comes to shove, nobody pays much attention to the Constitution and the rule of law in emergencies.

“Strategic leaders can take solace in the lessons learned from military participation in domestic disaster relief, for the record indicates that legal niceties or strict construction of prohibited conduct that will be a minor concern,” he wrote.

We are not living in the good old days. Indeed, we are living in far more dangerous times – times of open lawfare, fake news, assassination attempts, deeply divided government and, on the global scene, the brink of World War III.

It’s been coming for a long time. Is martial law next? Will it follow the next election no matter what? Just trying to discern what’s coming next.

America, we must remain on our knees.

