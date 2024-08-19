Joe Biden has dropped out of the 2024 presidential race. Actually, he was pushed off the campaign by elites in the Democrat party, who quickly anointed Kamala Harris their Biden replacement amid publicly visible mental failings by Biden..

This all happened weeks ago, so as the Democrat convention gets under way this week in Chicago, amid fears of massive riots, it’s not a surprise any longer.

But the party’s platform, which will be considered and voted on during the course of the political maneuvers there, still talks about Biden’s second presidential term.

Nineteen times.

Fox News confirmed the document actually claims, “President Biden, Vice President Harris, and Democrats are running to finish the job.”

And, it states, “In President Biden’s second term, he will continue selecting judges who will protect fundamental rights and who represent the diversity of the American experience.”

Legacy wire reporters at the Associated Press pointed out the document “wrongly” names Biden as the candidate.

“The Democratic National Committee on Sunday said the more than 90-page document ‘makes a strong statement about the historic work that President Biden and Vice President Harris have accomplished hand-in-hand, and offers a vision for a progressive agenda that we can build on as a nation and as a Party as we head into the next four years,'” the report said.

The Democrats’ agenda includes more abortion, more green energy spending, more taxes and more open borders.

A report from WGME said the political party was “taking heat” for failing to have its own strategy up to date.

“It is customary for political parties to vote on official party platforms at their conventions. The 2024 Republican Party Platform, which calls former President Donald Trump ‘an unapologetic champion of the American people,’ was finalized at the Republican National Convention in July.”

The platform committee for the Democrats finished assembling the document shortly before Biden dropped out, and has not updated it in recent weeks as the party’s officials chose to make a change in the candidates – even after Biden has earned commitments from enough of the delegates to capture the nomination.

