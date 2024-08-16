(DALLAS EXPRESS) – Two open-concept bathrooms built as part of a new extension in Brushy Creek Elementary have caused concern among parents, who saw them just one day before their children began school.

The restrooms upstairs and downstairs are without doors separating the male and female sides and are visible from the hallway. Paper towel dispensers and sinks are accessible to both male and female students. There are doors on each stall, but each has gaps which parents have expressed concern about.

Laura Morin, a Brushy Creek parent, told Texas Scorecard that she saw the restrooms during a supply drop-off and asked a teacher if she knew the reasoning behind the design. “She said the teachers all asked the same question when admin did the tour with the teachers,” Morin said. “Then she said ‘I’m not sure you want to hear the answer they gave us.’ I encouraged her to tell me and she said ‘Inclusivity.’”