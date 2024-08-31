Oprah Winfrey took the stage at the Democratic National Convention on Thursday and claimed that killing innocent children before birth is essential to the American dream.

Winfrey began by saying she was asked “to speak about what matters most to me, to you, and all of us Americans. Freedom.” Freedom is the new mantra of abortion advocates who no longer want “safe, legal, and rare,” but are promoting abortion as a right and a freedom necessary to women’s equality.

She went on to mention the women who stood on stage at the DNC and misled Americans about abortion — each of their stories fact-checked to show that abortion is not health care, nor is it necessary. Yet Winfrey kept the confusion over pro-life laws going as she claimed the women shared their stories “for one reason. And that is to keep what happened to them from happening to anybody else.” She continued:

[B]ecause if you do not have autonomy over this, over this [pointing to her body], if you cannot control when and how you choose to bring your children into this world and how they are raised and supported, there is no American dream.

The women and men who are battling to keep us from going back to a time of desperation and shame and stone cold fear, they are the new freedom fighters. And make no mistake, they are the best of America (emphasis added).

And yet, this same Oprah Winfrey, in 2018, claimed she told her dying mother “thank you” for not aborting her (emphases added):

What I said was, “Thank you. Thank you, because I know it’s been hard for you. It was hard for you as a young girl having a baby, in Mississippi. No education. No training. No skills. Seventeen, you get pregnant with this baby. Lots of people would have told you to give that baby away. Lots of people would’ve told you to abort that baby. You didn’t do that. I know that was hard.

I want you to know that no matter what, I know that you always did the best you knew how to do. And look how it turned out.”

The idea that children stand in the way of the American dream is inherently wrong. Children are who the American dream was built for. Children are the people adults are building a brighter future for. Abortion kills innocent human beings who have the same right to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness and the American dream that their parents do — that with hard work and determination anything is possible. Abortion, however, says it is impossible for mothers to achieve their dreams, and it acts to steal their American dream from them.

Apparently, Oprah’s own mother valued her daughter’s life more than her own so-called “freedom” — and now, Oprah is using her own successful life to promote the killing of other women’s sons and daughters. If Oprah is grateful to be alive today, why would she seek to deny others the opportunity to live?

Abortion tells women they must kill their children in order to be successful or equal to men. Men and women are inherently equal — and so are children. And those who fight for the ability to legally kill children in the womb aren’t “freedom fighters” because they aren’t fighting for legitimate freedom; they’re fighting for literal death for other human beings.

Labeling death for innocent human beings as “freedom” is about as Orwellian as it gets.

To tell women that to reach their goals or realize their dreams they must deny their children’s inherent equality and sacrifice the lives of their children is reprehensible. It’s comparable to anyone who believes or has believed they could not succeed without breaking the backs of other men or women. It would have been more expensive and more difficult for slave owners to run plantations without slaves, but that didn’t justify slavery or give slave owners the right or freedom to steal others’ inherent freedom, own other people, or harm them so they could succeed — as they did through beating, dismemberment, whipping, and killing.

No woman owns any child — in or out of her womb. And no woman has the right to deem a child’s life unworthy, unwanted, or the destroyer of her ‘American dream.’

Adults care for children and the most vulnerable, or the American dream dies.

In fact, abortion destroys the dreams of countless women. Live Action’s Can’t Stay Silent campaign exposed the deep regret and trauma that women experience when they have an abortion. A study of testimonies from post-abortive women posted online found that among women who took the abortion pill, 83% said they were changed by their abortions, with 77% saying the change was negative; 77% said they regretted their abortions; 60% reported feelings of isolation and alienation; and 38% reported problems with anxiety, depression, drug abuse, and/or suicidal thoughts as a result of the abortion.

Studies have shown that women who had abortions were far more likely to attempt suicide than women who gave birth. And women who have abortions have a higher risk of depression even if the baby was “unwanted.” A woman named Elisha shared that after her abortion, she turned to illicit drugs to dull her pain. By the time she was 17, she was homeless, pregnant again, and heavily using drugs. A second abortion followed and then she overdosed. When she was in the hospital and learned she was pregnant again, she heard her daughter’s heartbeat. Still homeless and afraid, she chose life. “My daughter inspired me to reconcile with my parents. I attained my GED, and got financial assistance while I attended beauty schools,” she said. Choosing life for her child motivated her to chase her dreams. Her abortion trauma still stood in her way, but once she faced it, she was able to overcome it.

Other women have shared similar stories.

As Saint Mother Teresa told U.S. political leaders in 1994, “Any country that accepts abortion is not teaching its people to love, but to use violence to get what they want. That is why the greatest destroyer of love and peace is abortion.” Yet, 30 years later, abortion is still destroying the lives of men, women, and children and destroying peace in their hearts and in the heart of America.

Winfrey also noted in her speech, “We are Americans. Let us choose loyalty to the Constitution over loyalty to any individual because, because that’s the best of America.”

The 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution is clear. It ensures that “no state shall deprive any person of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law; nor deny to any person within its jurisdiction the equal protection of the laws.”

If America were loyal to the Constitution, abortion would be prohibited in every corner of the nation.

