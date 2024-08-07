(FOX NEWS) — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz became a national figure this week after Vice President Kamala Harris selected him as her 2024 running mate to challenge former President Donald Trump and Ohio. Sen. JD Vance.

His past became an immediate topic of interest – and a booking photo obtained by Fox News Digital shows the new vice presidential candidate pictured shortly after a 1995 arrest in Nebraska after state troopers pulled him over for speeding and suspicion of drunken driving.

The Dawes County Sheriff’s Office said Walz had been arrested on Sept. 23, 1995, after state police pulled him over on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.