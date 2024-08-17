The Planned Parenthood of Great Rivers will offer free medication abortions and vasectomies during the first two days of the Democratic National Convention (DNC).

The Great Rivers Planned Parenthood, which covers parts of Missouri and southern Illinois, will provide abortion pills and vasectomies at a mobile health clinic on Monday and Tuesday blocks away from the convention site in Chicago, exemplifying how abortion politics will dominate the Democratic convention this year, the New York Times reported Friday. According to the NYT, there is already a waitlist for free vasectomies.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND’s Email News Alerts!

Planned Parenthood of Great Rivers advertised the mobile health clinic on their Instagram and LinkedIn accounts, captioning the post: “Beep beep! Here we come, Chicago! Planned Parenthood’s mobile health clinic will be in the West Loop with Chicago Abortion Fund (@chicagoabortionfund) and The Wieners Circle (@wienerscircle) on Monday, August 19, and Tuesday, August 20, providing FREE vasectomies and medication abortion. Emergency contraception will also be available for free without an appointment.”

The DNC attendees, whether they are delegates or not, can access the medication abortions or vasectomies, according to the NYT. In addition to the mobile health clinic, physical Planned Parenthood locations near the convention will also be offering abortions and vasectomies.

A group of online creators and activists are hosting a “Hotties for Harris” party near the convention location, the NYT reported. There will also be a large “inflatable IUD,” which is a form of birth control, that they will call “Freeda Womb.”

The DNC is being held in Chicago, Illinois from August 19-22. Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris and her running mate Gov. Tim Walz are expected to speak on abortion and IVF at the convention.

In May, pro-abortion activists sued the city of Chicago after the city stated they would not permit them to march outside of the DNC, ABC 7 Chicago reported. The civil rights and pro-abortion groups stated that whether they have a permit or not, they plan to demonstrate the night before the convention.

Planned Parenthood of Great Rivers did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!