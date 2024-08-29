Pope Francis once again revealed his radical leftist agenda by condemning those who take necessary actions to protect their nations from unchecked migration.

During his General Audience on Wednesday, the Pope labeled the efforts to repel migrants as nothing less than a “grave sin,” aligning himself with the open-border globalists who seek to undermine the sovereignty of nations worldwide.

Pope Francis, who has repeatedly shown disdain for traditional values and the rule of law, urged his followers to embrace migrants without hesitation.

He framed the issue in stark terms, focusing on the hardships faced by migrants, while conveniently ignoring the equally significant struggles faced by the communities overwhelmed by this influx, plus the rise of crime.

The Commie pope said:

I have spoken about the Mediterranean many times, because I am the Bishop of Rome and because it is emblematic: the mare nostrum, a place of communication between peoples and civilizations, has become – the mare nostrum – it has become a cemetery. And the tragedy is that many, the majority of these deaths, could have been prevented. It must be said clearly: there are those who work systematically and with every means possible to repel migrants – to repel migrants. And this, when done with awareness and responsibility, is a grave sin. [..] Some deserts too, unfortunately, are becoming cemeteries of migrants. And even here it is not always a question of “natural” deaths. No. At times, they have been taken to the desert and abandoned. We all know the photograph of the wife and daughter of Pato, who died of hunger and thirst in the desert. In the time of satellites and drones, there are migrant men, women and children that no-one must see: they are hidden. Only God sees them and hears their cry. And this is a cruelty of our civilization. […] Brothers and sisters, we can all agree on one thing: migrants should not be in those seas and in those lethal deserts. But it is not through more restrictive laws, it is not with the militarization of borders, it is not with rejection that we will obtain this result. Instead, we will obtain it by extending safe and legal access routes for migrants, providing refuge for those who free from war, violence, persecution and various disasters; we will obtain it by promoting in every way a global governance of migration based on justice, fraternity and solidarity. And by joining forces to combat human trafficking, to stop the criminal traffickers who mercilessly exploit the misery of others.

The Pope’s remarks are not just an attack on those who advocate for secure borders; they are an affront to the millions of citizens who rely on their governments to maintain order and protect their communities. By branding responsible actions as sinful, Pope Francis is effectively endorsing chaos and lawlessness.

