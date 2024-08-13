Watch Larry’s most recent “Week in Review” video.

There is a blockbuster movie in your local AMC theater being shown 32 times daily here in Franklin, Tennessee. The moviegoers are primarily young people and parents, many of whom are unsuspecting of what lies ahead. Disney lures kids and young people with an attractive, squeezable action figure in stores as Taylor Swift posts messages and excitement builds for Disney Streaming bringing the film right to your family living room.

They believe they’ll be seeing another exciting super heroes adventure played out with incredible special effects in the Marvel Comics universe. Many are jolted by what they see, but sit through the entire flick. I walked out in 30 minutes, incredulous at what I’d witnessed.

Marvel characters presented over the years include G.I. Joe, Power Rangers, Spider-Man, Iron Man, Captain America, Hulk, Ant-Man, Fantastic Four, Avengers, Guardians of the Universe, Star Trek, Godzilla, RoboCop, Men in Black, Renny the Chihuahua and Stimpy the good-natured cat on Nickelodeon.

Recall growing up and being inspired by the likes of some of the above alongside those in DC Comics like Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman and the Green Lantern? I’ve been in the home of a major Christian leader who prominently displays in his lobby his Superman cape he wore as he imagined himself as a kid with superpowers like flying and extraordinary X-ray vision!

Millions of children and youth were inspired by the example of someone like Superman who was devoted to “truth, justice and the American way.”

Well, leave it to the Left to ruin so much of what was basically wholesome and worth emulating. That’s what Disney and Marvel have done with the movie “Deadpool and Wolverine.”

This “hot” flick is raking in record-breaking millions worldwide as it’s adding to the corruption and corrosion of our culture and young generation.

‘Deadpool and Wolverine’ is one long gay joke

That’s the headline from Vox Reports that previewed the film and mentioned how the two “respectable” leading stars – Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds – allegedly took their children to see it! The article highlighted how Wolverine mocks the Cross (he’s crucified) and the Deadpool character (in my opinion) talks with an effeminate lisp as he describes masturbation.

The superheroes appear “gay” as they hold hands, caress and slow dance in the film’s promotion.

“C’mon, Larry! Kids aren’t that perceptive, and that’s mild compared to stuff that goes on in lots of films.”

I agree, but that’s just to get us started as we pull back the curtain and examine, in light of God’s holiness, how He tells us to “Train up a child in the way he should go” (Proverbs 22:6) and the clear admonition in Romans giving guidance on how we are to do it.

“With eyes wide open to the mercies of God, I beg you, my brothers, as an act of intelligent worship, to give Him your bodies, as a living sacrifice, consecrated to Him and acceptable by Him. Don’t let the world around you squeeze you into its own mold, but let God remake you so that your whole attitude of mind is changed. Thus you will prove in practice that the will of God is good, acceptable to Him and perfect.” (Romans 12:1-2 J.B. Phillips)

Specifics

Buckle your seatbelts and remember this is not legalism but living in such a way that is pleasing to God who loves us and has our best interests in mind in creating us. This is all for our good and His glory as He guides us in living an “abundant life” (John 10:1). In our upstairs room we have a reminder posted on the TV: “I will put no unclean thing before my eyes” (Psalm 101:3).

The Bible instructs us, “Let there be no filthiness nor foolish talk nor crude joking … discern what is pleasing to the Lord. Take no part in the unfruitful works of darkness, but instead expose them. For it is shameful even to speak of the things that they do in secret.” (Ephesians 5:4, 10-12)

Amidst all the impossible superhero heroics, special effects, revved up LOUD music, wholesale violence, mass stabbings (with beheading and desecrating a corpse) there is ongoing rage, drunkenness and references to cocaine (likable Leslie Uggams takes care of this one!) amidst the mass killings in bizarre, futuristic, dark environments.

Since the movie is about two hours long, how about an avalanche of profanity, like 120 F-words (one a minute with 10 preceded by “mother”) plus an almost nonstop tsunami of vile and sexually crude terms, leaving people wincing, embarrassed or gleefully laughing, reflecting the state of some people’s degeneracy.

Repeatedly, the Name of God is blasphemed, and tragically the Name of Jesus is taken in vain. Oh, by the way, Ryan Reynolds with his Spider-Man-like costume, projects himself as a Messiah and Marvel Jesus figure.

Here’s the deal: As I stated previously, I walked out after 30 minutes and repented for not carefully investigating this nightmarish film beforehand. I suspect this is the case with scores nationwide who, like me, relied on past so-called “superhero experience.”

The explicit, verbal pornography, gratuitous violence and mockery of God and anything sacred makes this movie the worst disgusting excrement imaginable to be flushed into the sludge of sickening cinematic sewage.

Consider sharing this commentary with your pastor, youth and other parents easily being seduced by the Spider-Man-like poster promotion. Who really cares if Taylor Swift promotes the film on her posts?

Thank God for the Focus on the Family ministry of “Plugged In,” a tremendous resource previewing films from a biblical perspective.

In our home, I weekly go through MeTV, Turner Classics and local wholesome shows to record and enjoy. “Bonanza,” “Leave It to Bever,” “The Waltons” and multitudes of other great shows reinforce family values and are great conversation starters. Also, there still are Disney movies that “Walt and company” produced as memorable masterpieces to watch over and over again. Stay tuned!

