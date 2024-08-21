Pro-life counselors at a notorious abortion business in Illinois called police when evidence of statutory rape was shouted out in the parking lot of “Hope Clinic.”

A report from Operation Rescue, however, said it was unclear whether mandatory reporters at such a facility also did.

The report by Ricardo Penda at Operation Rescue explained the situation developed when a woman was heard screaming in the parking lot of the abortion business.

“The lady turned out to be the mother of a teenage girl who was there to have an abortion. She was yelling at the sidewalk counselors at the scene, demanding they leave her daughter ‘alone,'” the report said.

Those counselors confirmed “she stated that the father of the baby being aborted was 18 years old, a legal adult. This man knowingly engaged in sexual activities with her daughter even though she was only 15.”

The report noted one of those witnesses “called 911 to leave a record of what had happened to the minor. According to his eyewitness testimony, the couple in question arrived in a rental car. Therefore, it remains uncertain where the crime took place.”

The report explained the legal age of consent in Illinois in 17, meaning a person under that age cannot legally consent to sexual conduct.

“What is statutory rape? Simply put, it is non-forced sexual activity with an underaged person. In many jurisdictions, this type of sexual activity is legally defined as ‘statutory rape’ because the victim is not old enough to lawfully consent to sexual contact. According to the Illinois statute , ‘A person commits criminal sexual abuse if that person commits an act of sexual penetration or sexual conduct with a victim who is at least 13 years of age but under 17 years of age [15 in this case] and the person is less than 5 years older [18 years old in this case] than the victim.'”

The report said when officers arrived they contacted the person who reported the situation, then talked with the family of the 15-year-old.

According to the Rape, Abuse, Incest National Network, which runs a National Sexual Assault Hotline, any “physician, physician’s assistant, registered nurse, licensed practical nurse, medical technician, certified nursing assistant” who is aware of sexual abuse towards a minor is required to report any such case to the Department of Children and Family Services.

The situation is “what appears to be a cover-up of the rape of this underage girl,” explained OR President Troy Newman, “sadly but honestly, doesn’t come as a surprise.”

“Although the abortion cartel claims to defend and champion women’s rights, the truth is that abortionists simply do not care about women. In our work at Operation Rescue, we have not only seen abortion staff refusing to report cases of statutory rape, but we have also seen many cases of abortionists themselves sexually abusing women while clinic staff and abortion supporters choose to look the other way,” he said.

Even worse, he noted in the report, “This is also the attitude of the current presidential administration: to punish pro-lifers while murderous abortionists, when not raping and molesting women themselves, illegally cover for rapists.”

