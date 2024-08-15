Amid reports that Kamala Harris will announce her first policy position on Friday – an attack on “greedy” grocery companies with a plan for price limits – there’s bad news for American consumers about their grocery costs.

Harris’s plan, reported by multiple outlets on Thursday, said her idea is to pursue a “price control” scheme, a tactic that repressive governments often pursue to try to make their economies look better.

It is the Post-Millennial that documented, “Americans are experiencing the consequences of increased grocery prices under the economic policies of the Biden-Harris administration. The cost of food has not been this high since the Carter administration.”

The report said the cost for “basic,” “food at home” products is up 21% since Biden and Harris took over the White House.

Inflation also remains a top concern among voters this election year, with 77% seeing it as a “very important issue.”

“Grocery prices have risen significantly under Harris’s time in the White House, despite the White House’s attempts to minimize the impact of recent price increases. Harris was instrumental in the legislative agenda that resulted in this outcome. Her tie-breaking votes in the Senate were instrumental in the passage of trillions of dollars in expenditure, which many economists believe contributed to the inflation crisis, Breitbart News reported.”

Trump has everyday groceries on display at his press conference today, drilling down on the disastrous economy, inflation and high cost of goods under the Biden-Harris administration pic.twitter.com/TxEjomjr0q — WorldNetDaily (@worldnetdaily) August 15, 2024

The report noted food inflation has up more over the first 42 months of the Biden-Harris tenure “than it has under any other president since Jimmy Carter, and is the third-largest increase over the first three and a half years of a presidential term behind Nixon’s second term and Carter’s record.

In contrast, the grocery costs rose only 6.3% during the first 42 months of President Donald Trump’s first term.

