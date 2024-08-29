A new report from a watchdog says the FBI must improve its performance when it handles child sexual abuse investigations.

A report at Just the News said the warning comes some three years after it was learned the FBI knew that U.S. gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar was molesting female athletes, but “did not act quick enough.”

The new report is from the Office of the Inspector General for the Department of Justice.

A summary explains, “The DOJ OIG found that further improvements are needed to build upon the FBI’s recent changes to its crimes against children and human trafficking (CAC/HT) program to ensure it appropriately addresses child sexual abuse allegations.”

The watchdog found that there were suspected child abuse cases for which the FBI “lacked any recent investigative activity or case updates, logical investigative steps, or referrals to appropriate agencies.”

The report said not only did agents not appropriate review leads about cases, there were “instances of substantial non-compliance with FBI policy.”

According to Courthouse News, while the FBI tried to correct its operations after the Nassar case, “some agency staff have been slow to respond to active child sexual abuse allegations.”

The report noted that lawmakers will put the agency “back under the microscope this fall” because of the report.

The criticism comes from FBI Inspector General Michael Horowitz.

“It was also partly a response to bipartisan oversight from members of the Senate Judiciary Committee, who grilled FBI Director Christopher Wray on the Nassar case in 2021 and demanded that the agency review its practices for responding to such reports,” CN reported.

In fact, the IG found “dozens of instances” where FBI employees sat on allegations of child sexual abuse, or failed to report those allegations properly.

Horowitz listed almost a dozen recommendations to better address the FBI’s failings than the adjustments it already had made in procedures.

Lawmakers say they are ready to act.

“The FBI must answer for the inspector general’s grave findings,” charged Sen. Dick Durbin, a Democrat. “In 2021, Director Wray testified to the Committee that what happened with Nassar was ‘inexcusable … and we’re doing everything in our power to make sure it never happens again.’ But it’s still happening.”

The reported noted just months ago, the DOJ agreed to a settlement of some $139 million for more than 130 claims the FBI failed to properly investigate allegations of sexual abuse crimes by Hassar.

Nasser, convicted on charges several years ago, is serving three consecutive 20-year terms.

