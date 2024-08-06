Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has been picked by Kamala Harris as her vice president hopeful.

“I am proud to announce that I’ve asked @Tim_Walz to be my running mate,” Harris tweeted on X.

“As a governor, a coach, a teacher, and a veteran, he’s delivered for working families like his.

“It’s great to have him on the team.”

I am proud to announce that I’ve asked @Tim_Walz to be my running mate. As a governor, a coach, a teacher, and a veteran, he’s delivered for working families like his. It’s great to have him on the team. Now let’s get to work. Join us:https://t.co/W4AE2WlMTj — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) August 6, 2024

Walz said on X: “It is the honor of a lifetime to join @kamalaharris in this campaign. I’m all in.”

“Vice President Harris is showing us the politics of what’s possible. It reminds me a bit of the first day of school. So, let’s get this done, folks!”

.@JDVance on Kamala’s VP pick Tim Walz: “They [Kamala and Tim] make an interesting tag team because Tim Walz allowed rioters to burn down Minneapolis in the summer of 2020, and the few that got caught, Kamala Harris helped bail them out of jail.” pic.twitter.com/LxsxZvbVns — WorldNetDaily (@worldnetdaily) August 6, 2024

“It’s a fascinating pick that really has some people scratching their heads,” said Bret Baier of Fox News.

“I think it raises some questions about the Jewish vote and perhaps how afraid the Democratic Party is,” a reference to Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, who is Jewish, and was not selected.

The Associated Press called it “yet another milestone” since two weeks ago when the mentally failing Joe Biden abruptly was thrown under the bus by his party, which allowed him to announce he was withdrawing after the party’s claims for months that he was on top of his game and pursuing re-election.

Harris was among those who, as shortly as a few days before Biden quit, had been touting him for being as sharp mentally as ever, on top of all situations, and the like.

Kamala’s VP pick Tim Walz wife Gwen says criminals should get “as many chances as they need” which “doesn’t really please those law and order people”. So Tim’s wife doesn’t believe in law and order?pic.twitter.com/apAdN2TSyG — WorldNetDaily (@worldnetdaily) August 6, 2024

The AP report said Harris, her husband Doug Emhoff and her VP pick are scheduled to appear for a Philadelphia rally.

The Washington Post explained she was going after a “Midwestern Democrat” to be her No. 2.

The Post said the choice of the 60-year-old who has run a far-left agenda in Minnesota “creates a ticket that many Democrats have said would be politically beneficial.”

Here’s what we know about Kamala Harris’s VP running mate Minnesota Governor Tim Walz: Let BLM rioters burn Minnesota down

Established a COVID snitch line to narc on non-maskers

Gave illegals driver’s licenses

Wants to help illegals climb the border wall with ladders… — WorldNetDaily (@worldnetdaily) August 6, 2024

The report cited the politically correct factors on which Harris is building her campaign: that she is of Indian and Jamaican heritage and has spent much of her career climbing the political ladder in California, sometimes with the help of her onetime lover Willie Brown, a political heavyweight in the leftist state.

Walz, the report said, is from a “list of finalists populated by white men … who have represented more competitive swaths of the country.”

Walz is a second-term governor and heads the Democratic Governors Association.

His state mostly votes leftist, not having supported a Republican presidential candidate since 1960. It also was the outlier across America when Ronald Reagan won his overwhelming mandate to the White House. It was under his administration that the George Floyd riots literally burned entire city blocks of Minneapolis.

Walz, like virtually every other Democrat across the nation, has “repeatedly criticized” GOP presidential nominee President Donald Trump “and other Republicans as ‘weird’ in cable news appearances.”

Reminder: This is what Minnesota looked like in 2020 under Kamala’s VP pick MN Governor Tim Walz He allowed marxist thugs destroy his state, and Kamala Harris raised money to bail them out of jail pic.twitter.com/K9vLm8NPF5 — WorldNetDaily (@worldnetdaily) August 6, 2024

The reports said Harris and Walz already have scheduled a fairly frantic next week with jet trips to multiple locations to try to promote the pair to voters.

Harris, of course, is facing headwinds because of her radical statements and positions that she’s adopted in recent years, including one demanding that people must be “woke.” Further, her word salads, long strings of words that appear to have only vague meanings, like the “significance of the passage of time” not only are resurging on the Web, they are continuing from the candidate.

Walz came into politics after a career in teaching in public schools. He was elected governor in 2018 and won re-election in 2022.

His verbal contribution to the Democrats’ war against Trump, which includes multiple cases of lawfare, has been his comment: “These are weird people on the other side. They want to take books away, they want to be in your exam room. … They are bad on foreign policy, they are bad on the environment, they certainly have no health care plan, and they keep talking about the middle-class. As I said, a robber baron real estate guy and a venture capitalist trying to tell us they understand who we are? They don’t know who we are.”

The Biden-Harris administration’s biggest agenda points so far have been to promote transgenderism and abortion. The duo allowed inflation to explode so that Americans are paying more than 20% more now for the same lifestyle as before the Democrats took office, they’ve allowed terrorists into American across an open southern border, have allowed America’s influence around the world to plunge, and, as Joe Biden said, “cured the economy” only to see trillions of dollars wiped out around the world over just the last few days.

Caroline Leavitt, Trump Campaign press secretary, pointed out, “It’s no surprise that San Francisco Liberal Kamala Harris wants West Coast wannabe Tim Walz as her running-mate – Walz has spent his governorship trying to reshape Minnesota in the image of the Golden State.

“While Walz pretends to support Americans in the Heartland, when the cameras are off, he believes that rural America is ‘mostly cows and rocks.’ From proposing his own carbon-free agenda, to suggesting stricter emission standards for gas-powered cards, and embracing policies to allow convicted felons to vote, Walz is obsessed with spreading California’s dangerously liberal agenda far and wide.

“If Walz won’t tell voters the truth, we will: Just like Kamala Harris, Tim Walz is a dangerously liberal extremist, and the Harris-Walz California dream is every American’s nightmare.”

National Right to Life President Carol Tobias immediately issued a warning: “If elected, a Harris-Walz Administration would push for the most extreme abortion agenda policies of any administration. Kamala Harris and Tim Walz are both radically pro-abortion and see the lives of precious unborn babies as disposable inconveniences.”

She said, “Tim Walz has made his support of unlimited abortion a foundation of his administration. Both Kamala Harris and Tim Walz have yet to hear of an abortion they would oppose.”

