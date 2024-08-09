If there’s any significance to the old saying about knowing people by the company they keep, Americans should be concerned about Tim Walz, a leftist Minnesota governor and Kamala Harris pick to be VP on the Democrats’ White House ticket this year.

It’s because he repeatedly entertained a radical Muslim cleric who celebrated the horrific terror assault on Israel last Oct. 7 when some 1,200 innocent Israeli civilians were butchered, often in horrific fashion.

The Washington Examiner reports that cleric at one point linked to a website for a “pro-Hitler film called ‘The Greatest Story Never Told.'”

The report explained Walz at least five times as governor entertained Asad Zaman, of the Muslim American Society of Minnesota.

He was among a group of Muslims in May 2023 that met with Walz’s office about mosque security.

The Examiner also found that, “Zaman also spoke at a May 2020 event to call for peaceful protests with the governor during the riots in Minnesota sparked after George Floyd’s death. In April 2019, the cleric delivered an invocation before Walz’s state address — just months after Zaman called for an end to a government shutdown at a press conference with Walz in January 2019.”

The report noted Walz’s close association with Zaman, and all of his ideologies including the promotion of a pro-Hitler film, “could serve as problematic baggage for the Minnesota governor as he campaigns with Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic presidential nominee.”

Zaman said last Oct. 7 even as Israeli hostages still were being hauled off by Hamas terrorists to Gaza that he “stands in solidarity with Palestinians against Israeli attacks.”

And as 1,200 Israelis were being murdered by forces that now have been revealed to include at least nine employees of the United Nations, he shared an image of a Palestinian flag on social media.

In fact, the report explains, Zaman has used his social media influence to promote the press releases from the terrorists of Hamas.

It was in 2015 he gave a link to a website for the pro-Hitler propaganda.

A spokesperson for the Anti-Defamation League told the Examiner, “Imam Zaman has a troubling history of playing into classic anti-Jewish themes and justifying violence against Israel. … He also has justified violence against Israel, including from terror groups. Given his hurtful remarks post-Oct. 7, and absent any recognition of the pain he has caused the Jewish community, we urge all public officials and leaders to avoid meeting with him in the future. Those who have met with Imam Zaman should clarify that they don’t agree with his toxic views about Jews and the Jewish state.”

The Examiner said, “In recent years, Zaman has also appeared to equate Hamas committing terrorism to Israel defending itself. State records reviewed by the Washington Examiner show Walz’s administration has awarded over $100,000 in funding to MAS Minnesota.”

Forebodingly, terrorism researcher Sam Westrop told the Examiner that such a history shows that “anti-Israel extremists may be given a platform in a potential Harris-Walz administration.”

