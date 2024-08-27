WASHINGTON, D.C. — The presidential race took a sobering turn this morning, as a reporter who asked Vice President Kamala Harris a question was arrested and charged with committing a hate crime.

The incident occurred during a brief campaign stop in which Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, visited a local deli that had been evacuated and repopulated with fake employees and campaign staff posing as customers. A stunned silence spread throughout the shop after a reporter from the press pool traveling with the Harris campaign asked her a question.

“Madam Vice President, can you tell us about your foreign policy?” the reporter asked with clearly vicious and evil intent. Before he was able to obtain an answer or follow up with an explanation for his heinous actions, Secret Service agents and local law enforcement officers swarmed him, wrestled him to the ground, and placed him under arrest. Thankfully, Vice President Harris was reportedly unharmed by the question.