Editor’s Note: Please be aware of offensive language included in some of the social media postings.

“Freedom of speech is a principal pillar of a free government: When this support is taken away, the constitution of a free society is dissolved, and tyranny is erected on its ruins. Republics and limited monarchies derive their strength and vigor from a popular examination into the action of the magistrates,” Founding Father Benjamin Franklin, the Pennsylvania Gazette.

“Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the government for a redress of grievances.” – The Constitution of the United States of America.

The Founding Fathers gave America a gift when they wrote the Constitution. By ensuring the rights of all Americans are protected and valued, the U.S. remains to this day, a beacon of hope and freedom.

The United Kingdom, on the other hand, is nose–diving into authoritarianism after a plethora of anti-free speech laws, geared towards citizens with opposing political beliefs, is putting dissidents into prison, while degenerates and pedophiles who partake in child pornography are set free.

In 2022, then Prime Minister Boris Johnson introduced a new “bill of rights,” which was presented to the public in such a way to make it appear to protect the free speech of British citizens. However, the bill contained a clause – the laws created by ministers would be exempt, it would not protect the people from threats posed by the government, and would in actual fact, extinguish government accountability.

Online threats of violence, encouraging self–harm, and transmitting deep fake pornography became illegal in 2023, when the U.K. government passed another controversial law, the “Online Safety Act,” which was pitched as a way to protect children from pornography, cyberbullying, and harassment.

However, the act created the new offense of “false communication,” which would include sharing any information the government deems “misinformation.” Such “misinformation” would include sharing anything negative surrounding Muslim grooming–gangs or the COVID–19 pandemic, its subsequent vaccines, and its lockdowns.

Both laws ride on the back of the Public Order Act 1986, which is “an act to abolish the common law offenses of riot, rout, unlawful assembly and affray and certain statutory offenses relating to public order; to create new offenses relating to public order; to control public processions and assemblies; to control the stirring up of racial hatred.”

According to a report from the National Review, Britain is in the grip of two–tier policing, and a two–tier justice system.

Online “right-wing” social media users accused of “publishing online material intended to stir racial hatred,” have been sentenced to prison terms of three years. Meanwhile, a man who murdered a 14-year-old boy with a machete, received a 6-month sentence.

Left: Killed 14-year-old British boy with a machete. Sent to prison in March, to be released in 6 months. Right: Posted on X during riots. Will be in prison for 3 years. UK has fallen. pic.twitter.com/E29ptcGgpr — Europe Invasion (@EuropeInvasionn) August 16, 2024

The report published dozens of examples of depraved criminals – whose crimes include sharing thousands of images of children being abused – being dismissed from their cases or handed lenient, short sentences; while the smallest internet infractions that are perceived as “inciting violence,” are being punished severely.

This is the man “leading” the country!! This is the man bragging about locking away people who make offensive S.M posts and People who were just at riots… @Keir_Starmer #2TierKier https://t.co/7Dcy7bfAX2 pic.twitter.com/pdlwTlodSp — leilani dowding ☮️ (@LeilaniDowding) August 20, 2024

In late July, an unprovoked knife attack that killed three young girls and injured eight others at a dance class in Southport, England, sparked riots against immigration, which resulted in the arrest of over 1,000 people. According to the BBC, 139 individuals received an immediate sentence, with an average prison term of two years.

So as the UK government blamed everyone from the non existent group “EDL”, the “Russians”, even me, for the riots. It was a Pakistani. Hundreds jailed, scores attacked by Muslims because of the government lies.#StarmerMustGo pic.twitter.com/Bk6lLTLUaH — Tommy Robinson (@TRobinsonNewEra) August 22, 2024

Riots in the UK are quickly getting out of control. pic.twitter.com/ZbPHY514Ak — DD Geopolitics (@DD_Geopolitics) August 3, 2024

While the guise of public safety has been used in the passing of these laws, underneath they are designed to silence dissent, squash freedom of expression, and eliminate those who might complain about anything the government does, including the Islamic takeover which has become prevalent over the past decade in the U.K., and Europe.

The “rioters” have already been threatened with violence by Islamic gangs within the prison system.

Holy Shit UK “Someone who told me – who knows about these things – said ‘Far Right’ prisoners can expect a very ‘cold’ reception in jail” Legacy Sky News basically implying, that if you go to prison for a Facebook meme, there’s a good chance you’re not coming out. This is… pic.twitter.com/rPbStKClaA — Concerned Citizen (@BGatesIsaPyscho) August 20, 2024

The police do not show up when Islamists in Britain are protesting en masse, brandishing weapons, calling for violence against Israel, disrupting traffic, and burning the British flag.

Is it just me or are things getting progressively worse in the UK? British citizens are going to jail for posting facebook messages critical of people like this – why is illegal to share this video in Britain?

h/t @RadioGenoa pic.twitter.com/UHMh2AIAXa — @amuse (@amuse) August 16, 2024

More Muslims self-policing with balaclavas & Hamas flags in Boadersly Birmingham yesterday Every govt since 1997 has brought hell like this to our country Islam is out of control & needs to be de-classified as a religion & deemed a terrorist organisation… pic.twitter.com/rq4SSlrdwj — LittleBoats NIEn (@LittleBoats2020) August 17, 2024

Perfectly normal on the streets of the uk no need for the police its a cultural thing as long its not the British flag then we will come out in full riot gear to stop this barbaric behaviour carrying a English flag who do the peasants think they are. https://t.co/5HrTtBpdMU — David Obrien (@Dobnbr1) August 16, 2024

What will the British police do, if Muslims riot in the UK and demand sharia? pic.twitter.com/SO72Az4tNC — Europe Invasion (@EuropeInvasionn) July 20, 2024

Even Muslims are tired of the Islamists who move to the U.K. and refuse to integrate or assimilate.

A lot of Muslims are patriots. One way to tell if someone is a patriot is if they speak out against Islamism in Britain. We need more Muslims to speak up, or risk them being lumped into the same group as extremists. @TRobinsonNewEra has no problems with good Muslims. pic.twitter.com/2WgYFm4c2A — Harris Sultan (@TheHarrisSultan) August 17, 2024

The British Government Is Lying To The World:

If you’re outside of The UK and want to know the truth about the “riots” there and why you keep hearing the name Tommy Robinson, here’s the truth the Media won’t give you. @TRobinsonNewEra @RealAlexJones #UKRiots #FreeTommy… pic.twitter.com/9b7FgtiTDq — Don Keith (@RealDonKeith) August 5, 2024

Activist Tommy Robinson has spent years exposing the Islamic pedophile grooming gangs – who trafficked over 1,400 young English girls into sex slavery. Robinson was issued a gag order, bankrupted by the courts, and threatened with solitary confinement three years ago for a documentary he made about the situation with Islamist migrants, and the mainstream media’s lies.

In his new documentary titled “Silenced,” Robinson explains how a school–yard incident between two 15–year–old boys was overblown into an alleged racist attack, when the media found out the boy being accosted with a bottle of water was a Syrian refugee. The news became so big, former British Prime Minister Theresa May spoke about the incident at the G20 Summit.

Robinson exposed the story for what it was – fake outrage, and nothing more than a spat between two boys that was being used to push an agenda to further squash free speech. School staff and witnesses alleged the Syrian boy was actually a known bully, and further alleged he had assaulted girls on more than one occasion.

Secretly interviewing the head teacher, along with other staff, it was disclosed the local council (headed by the relative of a well-known Mufti) had forced them to sign non–disclosure agreements, and it was confirmed by Kirklees Council’s own documents, they had spent close to 275,000 pounds in taxpayer money, to keep people silent. The head teacher ultimately lost his teaching position.

“They’ve spent money silencing everybody, so nobody can ever, this is forever once you sign that agreement, no one can ever tell the truth. While they push this manufactured lie, that destroyed lives, schools, communities, everyone’s life,” Robinson states in his documentary.

Britain’s banned documentary – SILENCED pic.twitter.com/HKIBPsuZTA — Tommy Robinson (@TRobinsonNewEra) July 27, 2024

English school students who dare question classroom lessons about Islam, are labeled as racists, and are being suspended from school.

“I’m proud to be English”

“They barely covered Christianity at all!” English boy says he was branded racist by teachers & suspended from school for simply questioning Islam as an ideology. Full video: https://t.co/5mfmIwdP5M

Support our journalism: https://t.co/Cyey6ircHa… pic.twitter.com/WMHJaWutp2 — Resistance GB (@GbResistance) August 21, 2024

“Living In A Dystopiaian Hellscape Really, People Being Arrested For Jokes” Normal Brits React To Two Tier Justice

Panorama Vs The People – https://t.co/FT1aqCON9f @TRobinsonNewEra #UniteTheKingdom pic.twitter.com/R3pmflweqr — Resistance GB (@GbResistance) August 21, 2024

The full video of London protests, in which the demonstrators were labeled “Far–Right” by the BBC, shows the growing dissatisfaction of British citizens with their government, and the continuous gaslighting it engages in.

