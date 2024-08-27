In another sign of a party realignment, the endorsement of Trump by Robert F. Kennedy Jr. brings many voters to the Republican side. It creates a coalition of the anti-war left and conservatives who recognize that only Trump can end the war in Ukraine and restore peace through strength for our country.

“Bobby and I will fight together to defeat the corrupt political establishment,” Trump declared Friday to a full arena near Phoenix, which erupted in applause as RFK Jr. joined him on stage. RFK Jr. later told Tucker Carlson that he is joining Trump’s transition team to help pick who will be in the next Trump administration.

On Monday Trump honored the Gold Star families whose loved ones were killed during the ill-planned, chaotic withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan by the current administration three years ago when Kamala Harris admitted she was the “last person in the room” after the decision was made. The suicide bomber who took their lives was a prisoner released from Bagram Air Base less than two weeks prior, after Biden-Harris allowed the Taliban to take control of the Base.

Eleven of the 13 murdered Americans were aged 20 to 23. One of their family members told Fox News Digital that “the only person who has reached out to our family over and over again and to all 13 families is Trump,” and that he “is the only president who kept our men and women safe who were serving this country. We 100% support him.”

Not only has Biden-Harris failed to fully honor these American soldiers, but during the Democratic National Convention (DNC) Kamala Harris demonstrated her support for continuing to put our country in harm’s way in foreign wars, such as the one in Ukraine. She said just enough to please neocon warmongers, and some pro-war Republicans who supported Bush, Dick Cheney and Romney announced they support Harris.

In endorsing Trump, RFK Jr. said that “three great causes drove me to enter this race,” and “these are the principal causes that persuaded me to leave the Democratic Party, and then as an Independent, and now throw my support to President Trump.”

RFK Jr. identified these three reasons as “the cause of free speech,” “the war in Ukraine” and “the war on our children.” These are grassroots conservative issues, which should bring all voters who care about them to the side of Trump.

RFK Jr.’s endorsement speech explained that he left the Democrat Party “last October because it had departed so dramatically from the core values I grew up with. It had become the party of war, censorship, corruption, Big Pharma, Big Tech, Big Ag and Big Money.”

RFK Jr. added that when the Democrat Party “abandoned democracy by canceling the primary to conceal the cognitive decline of the sitting president, I left the party to run as an independent. … In the name of saving democracy, the Democratic Party set itself to dismantling it.”

“Lacking confidence that its candidate could win at the voting booth, the DNC waged continual legal warfare against both President Trump and myself [and] … deployed DNC-aligned judges to throw me – and other candidates – off the ballot and to throw President Trump in jail,” RFK Jr. stated. Democrats “ran a sham of a primary, rigged to prevent any serious challenge to President Biden.”

The censorship of RFK Jr. by Biden-Harris extended to his postings on social media during the COVID pandemic. RFK Jr. was not allowed to intervene in the Murthy v. Missouri Supreme Court case against the Biden administration’s censorship, despite evidence of the White House causing censorship of RFK Jr. on social media, and a federal judge has just granted him standing to pursue his own claims.

While Democrats unfairly excluded Kennedy from the ballot in many states, on Monday Democrats lost their attempt to exclude the popular Green Party nominee from the ballot in the swing state of Wisconsin. In 2016, Jill Stein won more votes than the margin by which Hillary Clinton lost in that Badger State, and Kamala Harris could lose it now for the same reason.

Michigan refuses to allow RFK Jr. to withdraw from the ballot in that pivotal swing state, but that may also boost Trump. Muslim voters in Michigan are looking to cast a protest vote against the Biden-Harris administration, which the option of voting for RFK Jr. or pro-peace Jill Stein gives them.

RFK Jr.’s internal polling showed that his supporters prefer Trump over Harris. Election forecaster Realclearpolitics.com places Trump in the lead by 287-251 in its no-toss-up electoral map, by finding that Trump is ahead in Arizona, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Georgia.

The Trump-RFK alliance sends a signal that in his second term, Trump won’t let another Dr. Anthony Fauci and the Deep Medical State impose their mandates again.

