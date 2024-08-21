‘Historical moment’: RFK Jr. to address nation Friday in same area Trump is holding a rally

By Joe Kovacs

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (Campaign photo)

In the wake of his own running mate publicly saying he was considering quitting the presidential race and joining forces with former President Donald Trump, Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will address the nation on Friday.

His campaign press secretary Stefanie Spear said the announcement will be “about the present historical moment and his path forward.”

The event, slated for 2 p.m. Eastern in Phoenix, Arizona, will be live-streamed on X and other social channels.

Interestingly, Trump will be attending a rally in the same area late Friday afternoon in Glendale, Arizona, fueling speculation Kennedy will be joining the Trump team, as RFK is railing against Democrats for trying to keep him off the presidential ballot.

As WorldNetDaily reported Tuesday, Kennedy is seriously considering ending his 2024 White House bid and endorsing Trump, according to RFK’s running mate Nicole Shanahan.

“There’s two options that we’re looking at and one is staying in, forming that new party, but we run the risk of a Kamala Harris and Walz presidency because we draw votes from Trump, or we draw somehow more votes from Trump,” Shanahan said on the “Impact Theory” podcast.

“Or we walk away right now and join forces with Donald Trump and you know, we walk away from that and explain to our base why we’re making this decision,” she told interviewer Tom Bilyeu.

“Not easy, not an easy decision,” she added.

“I did not put in tens of millions of dollars to be a spoiler candidate,” the attorney and entrepreneur said earlier in the interview.

“I put in tens of millions of dollars to win, to fix this country, to do the right thing,” she said.

We don’t want to be a spoiler.”

“We wanted to win. We wanted a fair shot.”

Regarding Kennedy, Trump told CNN on Tuesday: “I didn’t know he was thinking about getting out, but if he is thinking about getting out, certainly I’d be open to it.”

Trump said he’d “love that endorsement, because I’ve always liked” Kennedy.

Asked if he would consider appointing RFK Jr. to a role in his future administration, Trump said he “probably would.”

“I like him a lot. I respect him a lot,” Trump said. “I probably would, if something like that would happen. He’s a very different kind of a guy, a very smart guy. And, yeah, I would be honored by that endorsement, certainly.”

Joe Kovacs

Joe Kovacs is the author of the new best-selling book, "Reaching God Speed: Unlocking the Secret Broadcast Revealing the Mystery of Everything." His previous books include "Shocked by the Bible 2: Connecting the Dots in Scripture to Reveal the Truth They Don't Want You to Know," a follow-up to his No. 1 best-seller "Shocked by the Bible: The Most Astonishing Facts You've Never Been Told" as well as "The Divine Secret: The Awesome and Untold Truth about Your Phenomenal Destiny." He is an award-winning journalist of more than 30 years in American TV, radio and the internet, and is also a former editor at the Budapest Business Journal in Europe. Read more of Joe Kovacs's articles here.


