In the wake of his own running mate publicly saying he was considering quitting the presidential race and joining forces with former President Donald Trump, Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will address the nation on Friday.

His campaign press secretary Stefanie Spear said the announcement will be “about the present historical moment and his path forward.”

Independent Presidential Candidate @RobertKennedyJr will address the nation live on Friday about the present historical moment and his path forward. https://t.co/i8gVV96xYW — Stefanie Spear (@StefanieSpear) August 21, 2024

The event, slated for 2 p.m. Eastern in Phoenix, Arizona, will be live-streamed on X and other social channels.

Interestingly, Trump will be attending a rally in the same area late Friday afternoon in Glendale, Arizona, fueling speculation Kennedy will be joining the Trump team, as RFK is railing against Democrats for trying to keep him off the presidential ballot.

BREAKING: Just as speculation is growing that RFK Jr may drop out and endorse Trump against Kamala, he just released a video revealing that Democrats and their corrupt judges have weaponized the judicial system to take him off the ballot in all swing states A judge REFUSED to… pic.twitter.com/kfbnDuVqzb — George (@BehizyTweets) August 21, 2024

As WorldNetDaily reported Tuesday, Kennedy is seriously considering ending his 2024 White House bid and endorsing Trump, according to RFK’s running mate Nicole Shanahan.

“There’s two options that we’re looking at and one is staying in, forming that new party, but we run the risk of a Kamala Harris and Walz presidency because we draw votes from Trump, or we draw somehow more votes from Trump,” Shanahan said on the “Impact Theory” podcast.

“Or we walk away right now and join forces with Donald Trump and you know, we walk away from that and explain to our base why we’re making this decision,” she told interviewer Tom Bilyeu.

BREAKING: Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s running mate Nicole Shanahan says the Kennedy campaign is considering dropping out of the race and endorsing Trump pic.twitter.com/QhWrHtjve9 — WorldNetDaily (@worldnetdaily) August 20, 2024

“Not easy, not an easy decision,” she added.

“I did not put in tens of millions of dollars to be a spoiler candidate,” the attorney and entrepreneur said earlier in the interview.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND’s Email News Alerts!

“I put in tens of millions of dollars to win, to fix this country, to do the right thing,” she said.

We don’t want to be a spoiler.”

“We wanted to win. We wanted a fair shot.”

Is the news we hear every day actually broadcasting messages from God? The answer is an absolute yes! Find out how!

Regarding Kennedy, Trump told CNN on Tuesday: “I didn’t know he was thinking about getting out, but if he is thinking about getting out, certainly I’d be open to it.”

Trump said he’d “love that endorsement, because I’ve always liked” Kennedy.

Trump says he would be open to RFK Jr playing a role in his administration if he drops out and endorses Trump. “He’s a brilliant guy…if he is thinking about getting out, certainly I’d be open to it.” pic.twitter.com/PibUmo1S8i — WorldNetDaily (@worldnetdaily) August 20, 2024

Asked if he would consider appointing RFK Jr. to a role in his future administration, Trump said he “probably would.”

“I like him a lot. I respect him a lot,” Trump said. “I probably would, if something like that would happen. He’s a very different kind of a guy, a very smart guy. And, yeah, I would be honored by that endorsement, certainly.”

With reports of RFK Jr. possibly endorsing @realDonaldTrump, it makes one contemplate possibilities… Could you imagine what a Trump administration would look like that includes @JDVance, @RobertKennedyJr, @elonmusk, and @VivekGRamaswamy? Throw @TuckerCarlson into the mix and… — WorldNetDaily (@worldnetdaily) August 20, 2024

Follow Joe on Twitter @JoeKovacsNews

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!