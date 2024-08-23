Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a member of a family with decades of adherence to the Democrat party in America, on Friday suspended his campaign and threw his support behind President Donald Trump because he simply could not agree with the nation’s current Democrat party.

He criticized the party for abandoning – in fact, trying to destroy – democracy with a government-tech censorship campaign that he blamed for working to try to keep him off the ballot and to put President Donald Trump in jail.

RFK Jr: “The only thing that will save our country and our children is if we choose to love our kids more than we hate each other.” — WorldNetDaily (@worldnetdaily) August 23, 2024

RFK Jr: Ultimately the future is in God’s hands. “This is a spiritual journey for me. I reached this decision through deep prayer…and hard nosed logic.” — WorldNetDaily (@worldnetdaily) August 23, 2024

‼️ RFK Jr. confirms that Trump has invited him to join his cabinet if he is elected. This is YUGE! pic.twitter.com/4AZmNdVuks — WorldNetDaily (@worldnetdaily) August 23, 2024

RFK Jr. encourages battleground state voters to vote for @realDonaldTrump in November. He has already begun removing his name from the ballot in 10 swing states so as to not spoil Trump’s chances to win the presidency. pic.twitter.com/FanYcnpGjU — WorldNetDaily (@worldnetdaily) August 23, 2024

He said Trump’s commitment to work to end the Ukraine-Russia war is enough, alone, for him to support this year’s GOP nominee.

He said Trump has asked him to help in a new Trump administration.

PRESIDENT TRUMP: “We just had a very nice endorsement from RFK JR!” pic.twitter.com/yNmooMWGo4 — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) August 23, 2024

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND’s Email News Alerts!

He said he met multiple times with Trump and found that he and Trump agree on “many” key issues.

They still will disagree on issues, Kennedy said, but on some subjects they plan to work together, like “ending the forever wars,” “ending childhood diseases,” “ending censorship,” “getting the intel agencies” out of the industry of spying on Americans.

He said he tried to reach out to Kamala Harris’ campaign, who refused to meet with him.

WATCH:

Earlier, Kennedy’s VP candidate, Nicole Shanahan, had suggested the campaign would stop, and would join forces with Trump.

The Independent said, “The most important question is how much of the Democrat or Republican vote may be freed up by a RFK Jr. exit. Just 1% of Democrats have said they are voting for RFK Jr. in YouGov’s poll, compared to 3% of Republicans (including leaners). On average, a slightly higher amount of Republicans have supported him thus far. But the polls have been unable to clearly dictate whether more Biden or Trump 2020 voters have come out in support of Kennedy, with polls showing a mix of both.”

It continued, “On average, various polls have shown that there is little to no change when Harris and Trump compete in a head-to-head (without third party candidates); but where there is a minimal boost, it tends to lean in favor of Trump by +1 or +2 points, not the other way around.”

The analysis confirmed, “Where RFK Jr.’s decision may really matter most is the swing states. It can be difficult to pin down the RFK Jr. voters and where exactly they are most concentrated, so numbers should be taken with a pinch of salt due to polling constraints. But a Refield and Wilton poll (August 15) of 10 states shows that RFK Jr. has enjoyed a wider lead in some states than others. Specifically, he has the strongest support in New Mexico (8% of the vote), Florida (5%), Michigan (5%) and Nevada (5%).”

The Deseret News reported bluntly that Trump “will likely benefit the most” on a Kennedy move.

“A national Deseret News/HarrisX poll conducted at the beginning of August shows Kennedy languishing at the national level, with about 8% support. But he performs much better in Utah, a new Deseret News/Hinckley Institute of Politics poll conducted by HarrisX shows, where he has 15% support. Without Kennedy, Trump benefits both at the national and state level.\”

That result said without Kennedy, Trump was at 47% and Harris at 45%.

In a lengthy statement that included a detailed explanation of his dream of improving the American food supply and thus improving health across the nation, RFK said he hopes to be working in a Trump administration on that very project.

Kennedy, whose uncle John was president and father Robert F. was attorney general – before they both were assassinated – called his decision to break with the Democrat party “heart wrenching.” But he said it was the Democrat party that actually left him.

He said he would leave his name on the ballot in states that are not likely to be swing states, in order for his supporters to vote for him. In swing states, he said, he’ll take his name down, because to do otherwise would “likely hand the election to the Democrats.”

He said Democrats used to be champions of the Constitution, champions of transparency, champions of the environment, the part of Democracy.

Not the current version.

“I left that party because it has departed so dramatically from the core values I grew up with,” he said.

The party’s egregious examples of failing democracy include pushing Joe Biden, with an apparent cognitive decline, under the bus to install Harris, who has not ever won any delegate vote herself.

He said in a fair system he could have won the election, but not under the current system of government censorship, unfair primaries, a media tainted by partisan agendas and more.

He said in “saving Democracy,” the Democrat party actually is dismantling it.

“Lacking confidence in its candidate in a fair election at the voting booth, the DNC has continued to wage a legal warfare against Trump and myself,” he said.

Regarding Harris, the current vice president, he said, “Instead of showing us her substance and character, DNC and media organizations engineered a surge in popularity based on nothing. Only smoke and mirrors.”

The party, he said, uses censorship and media control as well as the “weaponization” of federal agencies in its political battles.

That long has been a concern expressed by Trump, who has been targeted over and over with lawfare criminal and civil cases, often built on flimsy grounds, assembled by Democrats under the Biden administration against him.

Kennedy said, “When a U.S. administration colludes with or outright coerces media to censor political speech, it’s an attack on the very right upon which all of our other constitutional rights rest.”

Media organizations, he charged, are “stenographers for the organs of power,” and could have prevented “the demise of Democracy” had they remained unbiased.

He warned, “Oppressors don’t censor lies. They don’t fear lies. They fear the truth and that’s what they censor.”

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!