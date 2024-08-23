Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a member of a family with decades of adherence to the Democrat party in America, on Friday suspended his campaign and threw his support behind President Donald Trump because he simply could not agree with the nation’s current Democrat party.

He criticized the party for abandoning, in fact trying to destroy, democracy with a government-tech censorship campaign that he blamed for working to try to keep him off the ballot and to put President Donald Trump in Jail.

RFK Jr: “The only thing that will save our country and our children is if we choose to love our kids more than we hate each other.” — WorldNetDaily (@worldnetdaily) August 23, 2024

RFK Jr: Ultimately the future is in God’s hands. “This is a spiritual journey for me. I reached this decision through deep prayer…and hard nosed logic.” — WorldNetDaily (@worldnetdaily) August 23, 2024

‼️ RFK Jr. confirms that Trump has invited him to join his cabinet if he is elected. This is YUGE! pic.twitter.com/4AZmNdVuks — WorldNetDaily (@worldnetdaily) August 23, 2024

RFK Jr. encourages battleground state voters to vote for @realDonaldTrump in November. He has already begun removing his name from the ballot in 10 swing states so as to not spoil Trump’s chances to win the presidency. pic.twitter.com/FanYcnpGjU — WorldNetDaily (@worldnetdaily) August 23, 2024

He said Trump’s commitment to work to end the Ukraine-Russia war is enough, alone, for him to support this year’s GOP nominee.

He said Trump, in fact, has asked him to help in a new Trump administration.

He said he met multiple times with Trump and found that he and Trump agree on “many” key issues.

They still will disagree on issues, Kennedy said, but on some subjects they plan to work together, like “ending the forever wars,” “ending childhood diseases,” “ending censorship,” “getting the intel agencies” out of the industry of spying Americans.

He said he tried to reach out to Kamala Harris’ campaign, who refused to meet with him.

