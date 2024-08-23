RFK suspends campaign, throws support behind President Donald Trump

By Bob Unruh

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (Video screenshot)
Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a member of a family with decades of adherence to the Democrat party in America, on Friday suspended his campaign and threw his support behind President Donald Trump because he simply could not agree with the nation’s current Democrat party.

He criticized the party for abandoning, in fact trying to destroy, democracy with a government-tech censorship campaign that he blamed for working to try to keep him off the ballot and to put President Donald Trump in Jail.

He said Trump’s commitment to work to end the Ukraine-Russia war is enough, alone, for him to support this year’s GOP nominee.

He said Trump, in fact, has asked him to help in a new Trump administration.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND’s Email News Alerts!

He said he met multiple times with Trump and found that he and Trump agree on “many” key issues.

They still will disagree on issues, Kennedy said, but on some subjects they plan to work together, like “ending the forever wars,” “ending childhood diseases,” “ending censorship,” “getting the intel agencies” out of the industry of spying Americans.

He said he tried to reach out to Kamala Harris’ campaign, who refused to meet with him.

WATCH:

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!

Bob Unruh

Bob Unruh joined WND in 2006 after nearly three decades with the Associated Press, as well as several Upper Midwest newspapers, where he covered everything from legislative battles and sports to tornadoes and homicidal survivalists. He is also a photographer whose scenic work has been used commercially. Read more of Bob Unruh's articles here.


2024 ElectionPoliticsU.S.White HouseWND News CenterWorld

Leave a Comment