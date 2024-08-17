(NEW YORK POST) – Roughly 100,000 far-left, Israel-hating protesters will be descending on Chicago this week, sowing chaos as Democratic leaders rally around their new presidential ticket. At least seven large rallies and marches are set to take place in the Windy City while the McCormick Place Convention Center hosts Democratic National Convention, organizers said. And other rallies are also expected even though their organizers have not scored necessary city permits.

The causes run the gamut of radical leftist causes, including backing Hamas terrorists and ending U.S. aid to Israel. The convention runs Monday through Thursday, but the protests begin Sunday with a march towards Grant Park organized by the pro-abortion, gay-rights organization Bodies Outside of Unjust Laws.

The biggest turnout is expected at “March on the DNC 2024” rallies slated for Monday and Thursday, organized by a coalition of 125 anti-Israel groups including the Chicago Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression and the U.S. Palestinian Community Network. Over 30,000 are expected to attend the Monday march, according to multiple reports.