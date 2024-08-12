In a situation that is becoming more and more common as the failures of the transgender ideology and industry become evident, a family in Colorado is suing a local school district for its decision to “socially transition” a young girl in violation of the family’s instructions, and then conceal the campaign.

CPR reports the family, living in Adams County to the north of Denver, is suing, in federal court, state and local education authorities.

They charge a high school pushed a young girl into a “social transition” to a male identity and concealed their actions from the parents, who had no knowledge of it, and provided no consent.

The case charges the school officials knowingly and willfully violated the parents’ constitutional rights.

The case, on behalf of “John and Jane Doe” charges their 14-year-old high school freshman sought help from a counselor “to help her socially transition to a male identity.”

The counselor agreed to help, but refused to contact the parents.

The report continues, “The lawsuit claims that a counselor at School District 27J then allowed for A.D. to take online therapy sessions on the counselor’s computer so A.D.’s parents would not be aware of the social transition.”

A district official said there would be no comment on pending litigation, and officials still were reviewing the case.

The report explained, “The lawsuit alleges that the school’s actions helped ruin their relationship with their child and eroded trust.”

The situation developed even as the family “informed the counselor they did not want A.D. to be socially transitioned.”

Their lawyer, former state Secretary of State Scott Gessler, charges that’s a violation of the Due Process Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment which, “protects the fundamental rights of parents to direct and control the upbringing of their children.”

The family’s First Amendment also was violated by the undue influence of the state.

The girl now has realized that she doesn’t have a transgender identity, is “de-transitioning,” and is now “on the path to a happier and healthier life,” the legal filing states.

The far-left lawmakers in Colorado, where the statehouse and governor’s office all are controlled by Democrats, in fact, adopted a law that requires schools to refer to students by their “chosen” pronouns but fails to provide any process for parental consent.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

