Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree offering a “safe haven” to anyone who wants to escape Western liberal ideals, according to a report from Russian media outlet Tass.

According to the decree, foreigners will be provided assistance to gain a temporary 3-month visa, if they reject the “neoliberal ideals” of their home country and want to make a move to Russia “where traditional values reign supreme.”

Foreign nationals will be able to apply for temporary residence in Russia, and will not be required to confirm their knowledge of the Russian language, history, or basic laws. The Russian Foreign Ministry has been instructed to start issuing visas as early as September.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND’s Email News Alerts!

Over the years, Putin has often criticized “Western globalist elites” for planting hatred and russophobia.

“Ideology of superiority is disgusting, criminal and deathly in its very nature. However, the Western global elites still speak about their exclusiveness, clash people against each other, and split societies, provoke bloody conflicts and coup d’etats, plant hatred, russophobia,” Putin said during his Victory Day speech in 2023.

In his speech on 9th May parade, Putin blames “Western globalist elites” for “provoking bloody conflicts” and “planting hatred and russophobia”. pic.twitter.com/fUZRS1F3SE — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) May 9, 2023

In March 2024, Putin stated during an interview the Western elites want to “freeze the status quo.”

“There is a very strong desire in Western elites to freeze the status quo, the unjust state of affairs in international affairs. They are used to filling their bellies with human flesh and their pockets with money for centuries. But they must realize that the vampire’s ball is coming to an end,” Putin said.

According to a 2016 report from the Hoover Institute, the “Western elites” are made up of several groups – lawmakers (which at the time of publication included the Clintons and the Obamas), unelected bureaucrats, top military officers and the mega-wealthy.

“They include not just our elected legislators, governors, and president, but also the unelected (and unaccountable) members of the vast government archipelago–cabinet officers, bureaucratic grandees, top military officers, and regulators. Beyond these politicos, the Western elite is comprised, too, of the transnational mega–wealthy, who have been enriched by globalization, especially international finance, investments, and technologies that lubricate worldwide dissemination of capital and communications,” the report states.

Former President Donald Trump called out globalist elite and agitator George Soros during a rally, for funding protests on university and college campuses.

Trump basically called out George Soros for Funding the University Protests Nationwide that’s being Done by Foreigners “Many of them aren’t even students and come from foreign countries… • Trump calls on every college president to remove the encampments and take back the… pic.twitter.com/5QFhWb1XHe — MJTruthUltra (@MJTruthUltra) May 1, 2024

President Trump calls out George Soros for funding university protests. “You have a lot of paid agitators, professional agitators…you know when you see signs and they are all identical that means they are being paid by Soros.” pic.twitter.com/uYR0sFJAn6 — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) May 2, 2024

Must Read George Soros, the Rockefeller’s, and Wall Street Banker are Funding Paid Protests Nationwide on College Campuses The protests began when students took over Columbia University’s campus lawn last week. • Copycat tent cities have been set up at colleges… pic.twitter.com/BmQQOp2fir — MJTruthUltra (@MJTruthUltra) April 26, 2024

Godless BLM Protest Mob Targets NY Church – Attacks Christians on Church Steps, Including Mother with Baby, Shouts Down Pastor Screaming “Black Lives Matter” During Sermon (VIDEO) https://t.co/dPOKmgqoXe via @gatewaypundit @realDonaldTrump — The Gateway Pundit (@gatewaypundit) July 6, 2020

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!