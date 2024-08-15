(ALL ISRAEL) – Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) reportedly told U.S. Members of Congress that normalizing ties with Israel could put his life at risk. Nevertheless, MBS considers peace with Israel as “crucial to his country’s future,” Politico reported on Wednesday. The report stressed that he appears intent on striking a deal with both Israel and the United States, despite the risks involved.

The report quoted unnamed individuals with knowledge of the conversations, including a former U.S. official. They all mentioned that any such peace deal with Israel would have to include a true path to Palestinian statehood.

As one source told Politico: “The way he put it was, ‘Saudis care very deeply about this, and the street throughout the Middle East cares deeply about this, and my tenure as the keeper of the holy sites of Islam will not be secure if I don’t address what is the most pressing issue of justice in our region.’”