While she and Kamala Harris both were in the race for the Democratic nomination for president in 2020, just before Harris dropped out without ever getting a single vote, now-former Democrat Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, who represented Hawaii for years, took Harris’ record apart.

On stage and in public.

Now Gabbard has endorsed President Donald Trump, who is looking to defeat Democrat candidate Harris and return to the White House.

A New York Post report explains Gabbard “unleashed a blistering attack on the then-California senator’s record as top prosecutor in the Golden State.”

Gabbard now is helping Trump prepare for a coming debate with Harris.

And during an appearance at the National Guard Convention, endorsed him.

BREAKING: Former Democrat @TulsiGabbard just endorsed President Trump on stage with him at the National Guard Convention in Detroit, Michiganpic.twitter.com/hxMlxfUvRA — WorldNetDaily (@worldnetdaily) August 26, 2024

A Trump campaign spokeswoman explained Trump doesn’t do a lot of traditional debate prep, but is meeting with people like Gabbard, who “pilloried” Harris at the time.

At that July 2019 event, Gabbard explained, “There are too many examples to cite, but she put over 1,500 people in jail for marijuana violations and then laughed about it when she was asked if she ever smoked marijuana.”

Harris, debating Gabbard and others, also “charged that Gabbard’s foreign policy views and criticisms of the Democratic Party establishment made her unfit to seek the party’s nomination for president. ”

Gabbard shot back, “Our Democratic Party, unfortunately, is not the party that is of, by and for the people,” because of the influence of Hillary Clinton and others in the “foreign policy establishment.”

Her endorsement is the second from an individual who used to be Democrat in just days. Late last week, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., with a decades-long family link to the Democrat party but running as an independent this year because Democrats worked to kill his campaign, dropped his 2024 candidacy and endorsed Trump.

Fox News quoted Gabbard: “We as Americans must stand together to reject this anti-freedom culture of political retaliation and abuse of power. We can’t allow our country to be destroyed by politicians who will put their own power ahead of the interests of the American people, our freedom, and our future.”

She continued, “I am proud to stand here before you today, whether you’re a Democrat, a Republican or an Independent. If you love our country, as I do, if you cherish peace and freedom as we do, I invite you to join me in doing all that we can to save our country and elect President Donald J. Trump and send him back to the White House to do the tough work of saving our country and serving the people.”

She representative Hawaii’s 2nd district in Congress from 2013 to 2021, but left the Democrat party in 2022 after calling it an “elitist cabal of warmongers.”

Those elitists just recently shoved Joe Biden under the bus and hand-picked Harris as their top-of-the-ticket for the 2024 race.

