(USA TODAY) – An El Paso, Texas, middle school is facing some criticism after officials announced a new dress code policy that bars students from wearing all-black “from head to toe,” pointing to concerns over mental health.

The decision was announced by Charles Middle School Principal Nick DeSantis ahead of the school year which kicked off on Monday. The letter mentioned the school is prohibiting all-black attire due to its association “with depression and mental health issues and/ or criminality,” KFOX-TV and CBS4 reported.

The community criticized the new dress code online, questioning how the color of clothes has an impact on the children’s emotional well-being.