A redacted portion of a federal report on the problems that developed when some protesters at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, got violent, trespassing and vandalizing, reveals that then-Vice President Mike Pence’s limo driver left the area and his security detail members weren’t aware of where he’d gone.

A report from Just the News explains there were multiple incidents that gave the Secret Service “clear warning signs it was slipping on its zero-failure mission” long before its actions allowed a failed would-be assassin to take sniper shots at President Trump at a Butler, Pennsylvania, rally July 13.

The report cited as among the many failures the simplest of issues: failures in radio communications.

“Delays in radio communications were cited as a reason the Secret Service driver of Pence’s vehicle left the Capitol for nearby loading docks without the detail guarding Pence immediately knowing the vehicle had departed or where he went, redacted portions of the reported stated,” according to Just the News.

“Another passage revealed that the transportation agent moved the motorcade without explicit permission from the detail leader because of delays in communication and a rapidly developing situation in front of the Capitol. As the motorcade began relocating, protesters stormed through the plaza, breaching the barricades at 1:59 p.m. The transportation agent said some protesters moved toward the motorcade and attempted to block some of the vehicles, the unredacted report said.”

There apparently had been no plans considered for any such development.

The details were in an “after-action report” regarding the Jan. 6 events, when protesters who had concerns about the legitimacy of the 2020 vote count protested the installation of Joe Biden as president. The facts, confirmed later, showed that there were at least two major vote-influence schemes in play during that vote: Mark Zuckerberg’s handouts of $400 million plus to local election officials who often used it to recruit voters in Democrat districts, and the interference by the FBI which falsely claimed the Biden family scandals detailed in Hunter Biden’s abandoned laptop were Russian disinformation, when agents knew otherwise.

Just the News said it got a copy of a recently released Homeland Security inspector general report that detailed how Pence’s escape vehicle left its post without permission and “left him stranded at an increasingly violent scene.”

Also, it revealed Secret Service agents couldn’t contact each other because radios and cell phones dropped signals.

It even documented how a “required explosives detection team wasn’t deployed when Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris was mistakenly whisked past a live pipe bomb just before the Capitol riot started.”

And it confirmed that even though the Secret Service had been warned of the possibility of “unrest,” the agency didn’t change its security plans, leaving a five-person detail inside the Capitol.

Just the News noted that the evidence shows, “Despite a full-scale two-year House Democrat probe into Jan. 6 many revelations about security and intelligence failures remain unresolved.”

