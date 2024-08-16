(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) – Former President Donald Trump’s hope to resume outdoor rallies is closer to becoming reality after the Secret Service made arrangements for Trump to have a three-sided bulletproof glass panel surrounding his podium.

While ballistic-proof glass is typically reserved for sitting presidents, former Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle included it as one of the new security measures for Trump following the attempt on his life on July 13.

During an outdoor rally in Butler Pennsylvania, a 20-year-old gunman fired multiple shots at the former president from the roof of a nearby building. Trump was nicked in the ear by a bullet, but two members of the crowd were seriously injured and one person was killed. That was the first assassination attempt on a presidential candidate since George Wallace in 1972 and the first on a current or former president since Ronald Reagan in 1981.