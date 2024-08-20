The Democratic Party platform praises President Joe Biden’s controversial “all-of government” executive order to get out the vote, which some critics call “Bidenbucks.”

As The Daily Signal has reported, Executive Order 14019—signed by Biden in March 2021—puts the power of federal agencies behind registering and turning out voters. Federal agencies partnered with numerous left-leaning nonprofits to implement the executive order.

“Within the first 100 days of his presidency, President Biden signed an executive order directing an all-of-government effort to promote access to voting,” says the party platform agreed to by delegates to the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, which opens Monday. “Agencies have taken historic action to help veterans, college students, Native Americans, and other underserved communities register to vote.”

The Democratic Party’s 2024 platform would undermine election security, said former Virginia Attorney General Ken Cuccinelli, who chairs the Election Transparency Initiative, which works for honest elections.

“Given the great lengths the Biden-Harris administration is going to to avoid any view of how the federal government is turning out Dem voters under EO 14019, perhaps the folks who wrote that platform know a lot more about EO 14019 than all of the rest of us unworthy peasants,” Cuccinelli told The Daily Signal in a written statement.

The Left often uses the term “underserved communities” as code for what they perceive as Democratic constituencies, noted Cleta Mitchell, an election lawyer who chairs the Election Integrity Network.

“It is not the proper role of the executive branch of the federal government to specify what group of voters they want to ensure turn out to vote,” Mitchell told The Daily Signal. “This is a way of using the federal government to retain power for the Democrats.”

Based on records obtained through the Freedom of Information Act, The Daily Signal has reported that the Biden-Harris administration partnered to implement the order with left-leaning organizations such as the American Civil Liberties Union, Demos, the League of Women Voters, the Brennan Center for Justice, and Fair Fight Action.

As noted in my book “The Myth of Voter Suppression,” the liberal think tank Demos helped to draft Biden’s executive order turning federal agencies into voter registration agencies.

Last week, nine Republican state attorneys general sued to challenge the constitutionality and legality of Biden’s electioneering order. The move followed a lawsuit by Pennsylvania state legislators challenging the legality of the order.

The Justice Department invoked presidential privilege to shield release of agencies’ individual strategic plans on implementing the executive order in a lawsuit brought by the Foundation for Government Accountability. Meanwhile, 15 Biden-Harris administration Cabinet officials have not responded to related subpoenas from the House Administration Committee.

“If they are so proud of it, why haven’t they released every strategic plan?” Mitchell added.

The Democratic platform also calls for passing the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act and the Freedom to Vote Act, two bills that failed to pass Congress in 2021. The Democrat-backed legislation aims to nullify state laws requiring voter ID and removal of ineligible names from voter registration lists.

“All of these proposals are in lockstep with left-wing advocacy groups with the goal of federalizing elections,” Mitchell said.

