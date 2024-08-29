(STUDY FINDS) – Remember when toys were simple? A stuffed animal was just a stuffed animal, and the only data it collected was the occasional ketchup stain or grass mark from outdoor adventures. But in today’s digital age, your child’s favorite playmate might be secretly moonlighting as a miniature surveillance device, collecting data on everything from playtime habits to personal preferences.

Welcome to the brave new world of smart toys, where every playtime could be a potential privacy pitfall. An eye-opening new study by researchers from the University of Basel uncovers alarming shortcomings in the privacy and security features of popular smart toys, raising concerns about the safety of children’s personal information.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND’s Email News Alerts!

The study, published in the journal Privacy Technologies and Policy, examined 12 smart toys available in the European market. These included toys equipped with internet connectivity, microphones, cameras, and the ability to collect and transmit data. They include household names like the Toniebox, Tiptoi smart pen, and the ever-popular Tamagotchi. Think of them as miniature computers disguised as playful companions.