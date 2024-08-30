(PAGE SIX) – Victoria Jackson revealed she likely has about three years to live after her doctors broke the news that her cancer had returned. The “Saturday Night Live” alum uploaded an eight-minute-long Instagram video this week, in which she shared that her disease is inoperable because “doctors cannot … cut out the marble in my chest that is laying on my windpipe, and eventually would suffocate me to death.”

Jackson, 65, said that her medical team has given her a “magic pill” that contains a cancer growth blocker that will “shrink the marble, hopefully.” The comedian shared that other patients that have taken the treatment have “something like” “32.6 months to live.” “I think that’s great,” she said, maintaining an optimistic outlook.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND’s Email News Alerts!

A recent article in the New England Journal of Medicine says Robociclib, the treatment she’s receiving, “has a significant overall survival benefit” in certain patients with advanced breast cancer.