In her supposed interview on CNN Thursday, “Que Mala” said that the middle class would be her priority and that her programs would create an “opportunity economy.”

The entire supposed interview by Dana Bash lasted about 20 minutes. 20 minutes. That was all that CNN could find to share with America after editing the interview down. What was omitted by the editing? Why was this an edited interview instead of a live press conference?

Bash did not ask the most obvious follow-up questions: What will you do to help the middle class? What are your programs to create an opportunity economy? And why haven’t you done any of this for the last four years?

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND’s Email News Alerts!

Harris stated that Biden/Harris inherited a poor economy from Trump that included a loss of more than 10 million jobs, because Trump had mismanaged the COVID crisis. Again, Bash did not ask the most obvious questions: What would you have done differently from Trump? What and who caused the loss of those jobs? Who forced the shutdowns? Did you count those jobs as Biden/Harris created jobs when those positions were reinstated as the shutdowns ended?

In this edited session, Bash often led the interview, such as with her lengthy question about Harris flipping recently on many of her previously stated policies. Many.

And when Que Mala stated that her values have not change, Bash again did not ask the most obvious of questions: What are your values concerning immigration, border security, abortion, the Wall, Ukraine, government spending, the national debt, taxes, mandatory EVs, fracking? And why did you change your stances on each of those issues?

Bash asked no questions about the recently reported reduction of 818,000 jobs. No questions about the $35 trillion national debt. No questions about the Harris plan to increase taxes. No questions about the CBO estimate that the Harris programs would increase the national debt by $2 trillion.

When Harris said that she would reduce inflation by stopping price gouging, Bash did not ask: What makes you think that price gouging is the issue when the Consumer Price Index has not been any more than the Producer Price Index? What do you plan to do about the consensus that inflation is being caused by government spending and a lack of oil production?

Harris claimed that the Biden/Harris administration brought down inflation. Rather, the Federal Reserve brought down inflation by increasing interest rates. Why didn’t Bash ask Harris specifically what the administration did?

Why didn’t Bash ask Harris about being nominated by the Democrat Party without the vice president ever winning any state primary election, in 2020 or 2024?

As Charlie Gasparino said on Fox News: About the economy, Harris is borderline illiterate.

About her flips Harris is absolutely dishonest. So how can she be trusted about anything else?

Harris and Walz were failures. CNN was complicit in deliberately protecting her. Dana Bash and CNN should be ashamed and embarrassed.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!