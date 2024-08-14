Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar won her primary bid against former Minneapolis City Councilman and Board of Education member Don Samuels for Minnesota’s 5th Congressional District on Tuesday, according to the Associated Press.

Omar, who had narrowly defeated Samuels in 2022, won with 56.2% of the vote while her challenger brought in 42.9% of the vote, according to the AP. Omar is the third member of the “squad,” an informal coalition of far-left House members, to be (ousted/challenged) in a primary after Democratic Reps. Jamaal Bowman of New York and Cori Bush of Missouri lost their primaries on June 25 and Aug. 6 respectively.

“I am honored that my community voted to *send me back to Congress*. Tonight’s victory shows that the Fifth District believes in the collective values we are fighting for in Washington,” Omar said in a statement on X.

Although her fellow squad members faced a significant polling disadvantage ahead of their respective primaries, Omar’s footing was on stronger ground.

A July poll released by Omar’s campaign found the incumbent was leading Samuels overwhelmingly by 27 points. Another poll released by Samuels’ campaign in February also showed Omar at a significant 19 point advantage over her challenger.

Bush and Bowman both battled to keep their seats after enduring criticism for their pro-Palestinian sentiments prompted pro-Israel groups like American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) to successfully lobby against them. Omar has faced similar criticisms for her anti-Israeli views during her tenure.

Samuels congratulated Bush’s challenger and now Democratic nominee Wesley Bell in the aftermath of last week’s primary, warning Omar that the party is shifting against those who put “politics above the people.”

“Congratulations, Wesley! It’s clear that Democrats around the country are ready to move on from those who put politics above the people,” Samuels said in a post on X on Aug. 6. “In just one week, MN CD5 has the opportunity to do the same. To everyone in Minneapolis and the suburbs, I hope to earn your support.”

Samuels pitched himself as a candidate eager for bipartisanship, stating on his campaign website that “real progress requires more than just talk, it requires leaders willing to find common ground, work hard, and deliver solutions for the biggest challenges that we face today.”

