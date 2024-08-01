Georgia was one of the swing states in the 2020 presidential election where there were concerns about massive fraud: Tens of thousands of probably illegal ballots.

Those concerns never were fully investigated.

And now a report in the Federalist is warning that because of that failure, the 2024 vote in Georgia is setting up to be a catastrophe.

The report explains there were charges that some 35,000 possibly illegal votes were counted that election. That was the election when Joe Biden was declared the winner by only 11,779 votes.

The issue is being pushed by Mark Davis, the president of Data Productions Inc. “and an expert in voter data analytics and residency issues,” according to the report. He filed documents with the Georgia secretary of state and the state election board seeking an investigation of some 25,794 possibly illegal votes subsequently cast in the 2022 midterms.

The issue is a state requirement that residents must vote in the county in which they reside unless they have changed their residence within 30 days of the election.

“And now, with just four months until the November 2024 general election, the state’s refusal to address the problem ensures chaos will ensue unless there is a complete blowout by one of the candidates,” the report explained.

The evidence includes that National Change of Address processing Davis performed showed nearly 25,800 Georgia residents filed such a notice with the U.S. Postal Service, documenting they were moving from one Georgia county to another.at the time of the 2022 midterms. The issue was the same as during 2020.

“Those notices of a permanent address change all fell outside the 30-day grace period that allows Georgia residents to cast a ballot in the county in which they previously lived. None of the 25,000-plus voters updated their address and instead all appear to have voted in the county in which they previously resided,” the report charged.

The Federalist reported it reviewed the data, and found “strong evidence that those Georgia residents had, in fact, permanently moved to a new county, as their NCOA notices suggested. If so, and they also moved at the date specified, they voted illegally in the 2022 midterm election.”

Further, those voters would have violated another state statute by “providing false information about their name or address” when they voted, the report notes.

Violating the state law would be a felony, but there could be additional charges under the Voting Rights Act if they voted improperly in a federal election.

Davis notes that “no substantive action has been taken to address these issues” so the state undoubtedly will “see tens of thousands more of these residency issues in the upcoming 2024 General Election…”

The problem that reared up in 2020 was that under state law, “if there are more illegal votes cast than the margin of victory, or if a judge sees evidence of ‘systemic irregularities,'” the election could be ordered held again.

Actually, at the time, President Donald Trump challenged the outcome in Georgia based on evidence, but a judge in Fulton County ordered his case delayed until after the state results were certified.

The Federalist noted, “If the closeness of the 2020 general election repeats itself this November, the problem of Georgians voting illegally in counties in which they don’t reside could threaten the validity of the election results. That remains true no matter which candidate prevails because, for all their deriding of Trump for contesting the 2020 election, Democrats, when on the losing end, bring their own legal challenges.”

It warns Georgia could “face a disaster in deciding whether and for whom to certify the vote,” this November because of officials’ own failure to investigate problems that were evident.

Davis actually filed his first complaint about the potentially illegal votes in 2021, but he now affirms that while Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger agreed to investigate, that never was done.

