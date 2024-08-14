During the 2020 election, Mark Zuckerberg used his billions – actually only some $400 million plus – to influence the presidential election.

Through foundations, his cash was delivered to mostly leftist local election officials who mostly used it to recruit voters in Democrat districts.

It was one of two major undue influences on that vote, the other being the FBI’s decision to interfere with its advisory, known to be false at the time it was issued, that the Biden scandals detailed in Hunter Biden’s abandoned laptop were “Russian” disinformation.

Now the administration run by Joe Biden and Kamala Harris is attempting to reproduce the influence of Zuckerberg’s operation, without his money. Instead they are using taxpayers’ money.

Their scheme was made public at the outset of the Biden presidency when he ordered all federal agencies to work with him, and a multitude of far-left organizations, to encourage voting.

A report at the Federalist explains multiple Republican-led states now have sued to stop the influence scheme.

Biden’s plan is known as the “Bidenbucks” plan, after the 2020 “Zuckerbucks” scandal.

Attorneys general from nine states — Iowa, Kansas, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and South Dakota — filed their action in federal court in Kansas seeking to shut down Biden’s executive order and its influence plans.

“Among the charges, the complaint alleges the Biden administration has usurped the appropriating power of Congress, which did not grant the executive branch authority to fund the unprecedented GOTV [get-out-the-vote] initiative,” the report explained.

“We’re not going to stand by and let the federal government get turned into a giant voter turnout machine for Democrats. We’re going to make sure you follow the law,” Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen told the Federalist.

“You’ve got an executive branch that is far exceeding the authority that has been given to them. This is something that’s never been done before at the federal level.”

The charges include that Biden and Harris are redirecting federal money to projects that were not authorized by Congress.

Further, states, not the White House, are assigned to run elections.

“President Biden has sought to convert the federal bureaucracy into a voter registration organization and to turn every interaction between a federal bureaucrat and a member of the public into a voter registration pitch,” the case charges. “That exceeds any authority executive entities have under federal law, violates the Constitution, threatens States’ attempt to regulate voter registration, and thus ultimately undermines the voter registration systems set up by the States.”

The case is similar to one filed earlier by Pennsylvania lawmakers.

The report continued, “As The Federalist has reported, Bidenbucks is making Zuckbucks look like chump change. In fact, not even Congress knows how much taxpayers are on the hook for; the administration refuses to turn over requested documents about the initiative. We do know that the leftist group Demos drove Biden’s constitutionally suspect executive order.”

