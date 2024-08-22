Tim Walz, the extremist Minnesota governor beset by charges of “stolen valor” for abandoning his National Guard unit just before it was deployed to Iraq, was hit with a letter charging that he could not be trusted just as he was taking the Democrat National Convention stage this week.

He was picked to be the party’s vice presidential nominee this year.

The letter was from military veterans in Congress.

And it delivered a vote of no confidence.

According to a Fox News report, in the letter the lawmakers call the office of vice president “a position that requires the trust of the American people and a solemn commitment to duty on behalf of the United States of America.”

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND’s Email News Alerts!

And they explain, “As veterans who have served our nation, we feel compelled to address your egregious misrepresentations and urge you to come clean to the American people.”

They charge, “You have stated you are ‘damn proud’ of your service, and like any American veteran should be. But there is no honor in lying about the nature of your service. Repeatedly claiming to be a ‘retired command sergeant major’ when you did not complete the requirements was not honorable.”

In fact, Walz reached the rank of “command sergeant major” but in order to keep that standing at retirement, a soldier must have had the rank for a period of time and complete certain courses, a task at which Walz failed.

Still, he has boasted multiple times in recent years about being a “retired command sergeant major,” which he is not.

The letter was distributed to journalists by the Trump campaign, the report said.

Walz joined the Nebraska National Guard as a teen and later served in various locations. He also has bragged about carrying weapons of war during the Iraq war, when he actually was assigned to Italy, and to work as a lawyer there.

Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance, the senator from Ohio, and others have criticized Walz for retiring only months before his unit was deployed to Iraq in 2005.

The letter was led by retired Army sergeant Rep. Brian Mast, R-Fla., and signed by other servicemembers-turned-lawmakers including Sens. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, Roger Marshall, R-Kan., Rick Scott, R-Fla., Roger Wicker, R-Miss., Reps. Brian Babin, R-Texas, Jennifer Kiggans, R-Va., Jim Banks, R-Ind., Greg Lopez, R-Calif., Cory Mills, R-Fla., Scott Perry, R-Pa., Barry Moore, R-Ala., Jack Bergman, R-Mich., and Don Bacon, R-Neb.

The letter pointed out; “Nor was it honorable to claim to carry weapons ‘in war’ when you had not served in war, and abandoning the men and women under your leadership just as they were getting ready to deploy was certainly not honorable either.”

The letter closed with a vote of no confidence in Kamala Harris’ pick for VP.

“.. Until you admit you lied to [America’s veterans], there is no way you can be trusted to serve as vice president,” it said.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!