Under the administration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, girls’ and women’s sports in America have taken a huge hit: They essentially are being ordered to open up their competitions to men.

These are men who say they are women, and they may have even had chemical and surgical alterations to make them look like women, but since being male or female is embedded in the human body down to the DNA level, they remain male.

Now the ADF, a legal organization that fights for civil, personal and constitutional rights, says a coalition – of “multiple states, women’s sports advocacy groups, businesses, and other organizations” – wants the U.S. Supreme Court to hear two cases over state laws that protect women’s sports.

Those states are West Virginia and Idaho.

The ADF explained, “In B.P.J. v West Virginia State Board of Education, West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey and ADF attorneys are asking the Supreme Court to hear their case after the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 4th Circuit ruled to undermine West Virginia’s ability to protect fairness in women’s sports.”

ADF is representing former college soccer player Lainey Armistead.

Then in the other case, Hecox v. Little, Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador and ADF attorneys are asking for affirmation of the state’s Fairness in Women’s Sports Act after the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit stopped the law from going into effect.

There, ADF represents former college track and field athletes Madison Kenyon and Mary Kate Marshall.

“Back in April, the Fourth Circuit handed down a 2-1 ruling that reversed an earlier decision upholding the West Virginia’s Save Women’s Sports Act. I promised back then that I would keep fighting for the safety, wellbeing and fairness in women’s sports, and I’m keeping that promise. I am thankful for the support coming from Alliance Defending Freedom and my many colleagues in other states,” Morrisey explained in a prepared statement released by the ADF.

And Labrador added, “While we’ve been fighting for fair and equal athletic competition, activists have been pushing a radical agenda that will ultimately sideline women and girls from sports. Many athletic associations around the world have seen the obvious truth that men and women are biologically different and allowing men in women’s sports would create a dangerous, unfair environment for women to showcase their incredible talent in sports. These voices from different backgrounds have joined us as we ask the U.S. Supreme Court to uphold our law and ensure that women and girls get the opportunities they deserve.”

ADF lawyer John Bursch explained, “Women and girls deserve to compete on a level playing field, but activists continue their quest to erase differences between men and women by forcing women’s sports leagues to allow men to compete. This contradicts biological reality and common sense. We should be seeking to protect women’s sports and equal opportunities, and West Virginia’s and Idaho’s women’s sports laws accomplish just that. Lainey, Madison, Mary Kate, and millions of girls across the country deserve to compete on a level playing field with other women. The wide range of backgrounds from these groups petitioning the court proves that this isn’t political or partisan—it’s basic fairness.”

The West Virginia case was triggered by a male athlete competing on a girls track team who finished ahead of almost 300 girls in three years of various events.

The court filing said, “Neither Title IX nor the Equal Protection Clause compels West Virginia to classify biological males as girls.”

Yet, it states, that’s what the Fourth Circuit is demanding.

In the Idaho case, Kenyon and Marshall participated in track at Idaho State University and, when forced to compete against males, moved down in the rankings.

There are testimonies in the case from more than 100 female athletes, coaches, sports officials and parents, including those women who were forced to compete against Lia Thomas, a male who was an also-ran among male swingers in college, but suddenly rose in the rankings when he started competing with women.

