Back in the day when television still was relatively new and the space program was developing, there was concern about a new “ice age,” as earth’s temperatures were dropping.

Then there was global warming, when those data points reversed themselves, and for years it held.

But those trends also stopped, and activists who had been using “global warming” to their political benefit changed to “climate change,” which presumable was a good talking point no matter the evidence.

Science, in fact, has documented that Earth’s climate has had a multitude of changes up and down over the centuries, but the latest iteration is what the Biden-Harris administration has been using to spend, literally, trillions of dollars.

It’s what’s behind that unseemly push for expensive and environment-impacting electric vehicles. And the attacks from Biden and Harris on fossil fuels. And much, much more.

But now there’s trouble for the ideologues, as a new report from the Daily Sceptic is headlined, “Party over for alarmists as sea temperatures plunge around the world.”

The report said scientists are “reported to be puzzled at the speed of the recent decline. Less puzzlement was to be found when the oceans were ‘boiling’ during the last two years. Plebs flying to Benidorm for an annual holiday and causing ‘global heating’ was a favourite explanation, although mainstream media put it in marginally more polite terms.”

The report noted the “trope” was a standby for “every alarmist spy promoting the Net Zero insanity.”

But, it said the current surface sea temperature graph documents that those readings now are 0.2 degrees Centigrade lower than before.

“In the Atlantic, the turnaround has been even more dramatic. Temperatures have cooled quickly since May and in the central equatorial region are up to 1°C colder than average for this time of year. The American weather service NOAA notes that the high SSTs at the start of the year were the strongest warm event since 1982. The rapid transition from warm to cold SST anomalies (current temperatures compared over a longer past trend) was said to be remarkable,” the report said.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, in fact, said, “Never before in the observed record has the eastern equatorial Atlantic swung so quickly from one to another extreme event.”

The report explained, “It is not unusual for waters in these parts of the Atlantic to cool in the summer months as seasonal southern winds drag surface waters away from the equator and expose deeper colder water. The process is called ‘upwelling’, but this year it coincided with a weakening of the trade winds which should have led to warmer anomalies.”

NOAA admits to conditions that are “perplexing.”

According to the Daily Sceptic, “These days we must of course welcome any outbreak of scientific head-scratching in the usually ‘settled’ climate business. Temperatures suddenly go down and scientists are seemingly clueless as to why it happens. Yet temperatures go up and it is all due to global warming and humans must return, instanter, to a pre-industrial societal and economic hellhole.”

It continued, “The fact that some scientists are perplexed when temperatures go down, but full of fear-mongering explanations when they go up, says it all.”

According to the publication, it’s not just in the Atlantic, either.

“In the Pacific, a strong El Niño natural variation that warms the ocean and affects weather across the planet has dissipated. The higher SST anomalies recorded over the last year have fallen sharply as the latest figures below from NOAA show. The blocks record the anomaly on a rolling three-month basis with the last figure of 0.2°C referring to May, June and July 2024. As the latest figures along with records that go back much further show, recent changes in SSTs due to El Niño are nothing out of the ordinary.”

The report found words for a logical explanation of recent upturns in temperatures: “As with most natural variation, that process is being reversed – what goes up, usually comes down.”

In fact, it noted that in three of four Pacific locations used to determine El Nino now are lower than the long-term trend, including water down to 300 meters before the surface.

