Sports hall of fame induction ceremonies largely copy each other. The honored veteran player is announced as a member, a statue is unveiled and the player then thanks coaches, family, teammates and the like.

Which is what famed Denver Broncos “Orange Crush” linebacker Randy Gradishar did recently while being added to the National Football League Hall of Fame.

His thanks included longtime friend and two-time Heisman Trophy winner Archie Griffin.

But what Gradishar thanked Griffin for is what stunned: For inviting Gradishar to a meeting of a campus Fellowship of Christian Athletes meeting at which Gradishar became a Christian, back in the 1970s.

“Best invitation I’ve ever had,” Gradishar explained.

Gradishar’s comments on his faith are at about 6:30.

Samaritan’s Purse chief Franklin Graham went online to thank Gradishar: “Congratulations to Denver Broncos legend Randy Gradishar who was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday! I appreciate that he used his speech to clearly share the Gospel. Watch as he tells how the invitation of a teammate led to his acceptance of Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior…”

As Gradishar explained, while citing those who made a difference in his life, “Archie years ago invited me to an on campus Fellowship of Christian Athletes meeting Bible study during my senior year.”

He said he’d attended church, but hadn’t before heard the gospel of salvation.

“That evening the gospel was explained in four simple truths. Truth one. God create man in in his image, and that comes from Gen. 1:27. God loves us and offers a plan for our life. Truth two. Mankind’s problems are from Romans 3:23. ‘That we’ve all sinned and fallen short of God’s glory.'”

He continued, “Therefore we cannot know and experience God’s plan for our lives. Romans 6;23. ‘For the wages of sin are death.’

“Truth No. 3. God made a way. John 3;16. ‘God so loved the world that he gave his only son that whoever believes in him shall not perish. but have eternal life.’ His death on the cross and resurrection gave him the right to proclaim. ‘I am the way, the truth and the life.’

“Fourth, salvation requires turning to God, repenting and asking forgiveness. This is the only way to be right with God.”

Highlights of Gradishar’s career:

