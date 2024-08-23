Authorities in Cochise County, Arizona, have taken into custody a man suspected of threatening to assassinate President Donald Trump, a circumstance that on Thursday triggered a widespread hunt for Ronald Lee Syrvud, 66.

A report from Daily Wire said the suspect was nabbed by authorities while Trump was visiting the state, which has been impacted by the colossal failure in the Joe Biden-Kamala Harris administration to secure the international border.

Actual details of what constituted the threat haven’t been released.

But the report said Syrvud had an outstanding warrant for felony failure to register as a sex offender and was charged with a sex offender violation on his arrest.

Reports said charges against him for the threats could be added to his case.

The Daily Mail reported Syrvud has in the past registered as a Democrat and has a long rap sheet, including pleading no contest to second-degree sexual assault of a child in 2000.

#BREAKING The Benson man accused of making threats to kill former President Trump was just arrested by Cochise County Sheriff’s deputies. They are conducting an investigation into the threats and charges may come from that. He will also be charged with a sex offender violation… https://t.co/6M6XnxwdgA — Ali Bradley (@AliBradleyTV) August 22, 2024

The reports of the threats come just six weeks after Trump was targeted by a would-be assassin while speaking at a rally in Pennsylvania. He turned his head to look at a prop just as the shot was being fired and it nicked his ear, instead of hitting his head.

WND reported on Thursday Syrvud is listed on a sex offender registry in Wisconsin for “second-degree sexual assault of a child.”

Fox said it reviewed court records that revealed his most recent arrest came in June when he weas accused of assault, but that later was dropped.

The sheriff’s office said officers hunted Syvrud “as an investigative lead for threats to kill a presidential candidate” but did not release more details.

Fox said it later confirmed the candidate is Trump.

Fox further reported that Trump apparently had not been informed of the threat and manhunt, as he explained while he was aware there was danger for him to appear, “I have a job to do.”

Questioned about the circumstances, Trump said, “I haven’t heard about that. They probably want to keep it from me.”

The report noted he joked, “Thank you for telling me. Let’s get out of here, right now!”

Trump said the threats come because “I want to do things that are very bad for the bad guys.”

