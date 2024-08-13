‘Terrible decision’: Readers furious after N.Y. Times announces new political endorsement policy

By Joseph A. Wulfsohn, Fox News

(Photo by Dushawn Jovic on Unsplash)

(FOX NEWS) — The New York Times is facing blowback from New York City progressives and journalists over its decision to stop making endorsements in state and local races.

The Times itself first reported on the move and how “the change will be immediate,” saying that the paper “does not plan to take a stance in Senate, congressional or state legislative races in New York this fall, or in next year’s New York City elections,” which includes New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ reelection bid.

“As the institutional voice of The Times, the editorial board serves our mission to help our global audience understand the world by providing a consistent, independent view of the world based on time-tested institutional values,” Times opinion editor Kathleen Kingsbury said in a statement given to Fox News Digital.

The Media

