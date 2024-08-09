WATCH: Terrifying footage shows passenger plane spiraling down to fiery explosion

By Bethan Sexton and Germania Rodriguez Poleo, Daily Mail

Terrifying footage shows passenger plane spiraling down to fiery explosion (video screenshot)
Terrifying footage shows passenger plane spiraling down to fiery explosion

(DAILY MAIL) – Terrifying footage shows the moment a passenger plane plunged into an out-of-control death spiral before crashing in Brazil with dozens on board. Around 62 people were aboard the VOEPASS flight when it plummeted on Friday, according to the airline. Brazil’s President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva said it ‘appeared’ all have died. The local firefighters corps confirmed that the plane fell in the city of Vinhedo, but did not offer more details.

Chilling footage shared by Brazil’s TV GloboNews showed a plane spiraling out of the sky before the crash. Another angle shows the plane’s sickening descent, before a huge plume of black smoke is seen rising from the ground.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND’s Email News Alerts!

‘VOEPASS has activated all means to support those involved,’ a statement from the airline said. ‘There is still no confirmation of how the accident occurred or the current situation of the people on board.’

Bethan Sexton and Germania Rodriguez Poleo, Daily Mail

These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest. Read more of Bethan Sexton and Germania Rodriguez Poleo, Daily Mail's articles here.


World

Leave a Comment