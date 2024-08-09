(DAILY MAIL) – Terrifying footage shows the moment a passenger plane plunged into an out-of-control death spiral before crashing in Brazil with dozens on board. Around 62 people were aboard the VOEPASS flight when it plummeted on Friday, according to the airline. Brazil’s President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva said it ‘appeared’ all have died. The local firefighters corps confirmed that the plane fell in the city of Vinhedo, but did not offer more details.

Chilling footage shared by Brazil’s TV GloboNews showed a plane spiraling out of the sky before the crash. Another angle shows the plane’s sickening descent, before a huge plume of black smoke is seen rising from the ground.

Tragic news being reported out of Brazil, as it appears a Voepass ATR has crashed. The @flightradar24 team will have to pull the granular data, but whatever happened occurred on at cruise of 17,000 feet and was extremely sudden. #2Z2283 https://t.co/AWpAJE77tr https://t.co/7Vy0QeLZ3a pic.twitter.com/zhRSoWUM0n — Jason Rabinowitz (@AirlineFlyer) August 9, 2024

‘VOEPASS has activated all means to support those involved,’ a statement from the airline said. ‘There is still no confirmation of how the accident occurred or the current situation of the people on board.’