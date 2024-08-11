The common concept – in America’s business community for decades – that the best person for the job should get it now is being labeled racist by a major university’s journalist teachings.

The agenda at Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication has been documented by the Goldwater Institute.

The report cites the leftist ideologies being imposed on students – in blocks of 2,000 hours during the recent Fall 2023 semester alone.

“Avoiding ‘microaggressions.’ Checking your ‘cisgender privilege.’ Developing a marketing campaign for a hypothetical popstar who uses ‘they/them’ pronouns. It’s all mandatory at Arizona State University’s (ASU) Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication,” the organization confirmed.

“This government-run institution is requiring its students to invest their time and tuition dollars into learning the nuances of progressive identity politics as part of a ‘Diversity and Civility at Cronkite’ course.”

Goldwater’s documentation shows that course readings “statements such as ‘America is a melting pot’ as examples of offensive ‘microaggressions.’ Other statements – such as ‘I believe the most qualified person should get the job’ or ‘Everyone can succeed in this society, if they work hard enough’ – are likewise branded as problematic because they imply that ‘people of color are lazy and/or incompetent and need to work harder.'”

And it’s discrimination if someone objects to a man using a women’s restroom.

“More than 400 students were required to take this class in the Fall 2023 semester alone, with more than 2,000 hours of class time spent on what may as well be called Trendy Topics in Progressive Politics 101. The Cronkite School is supposed to be one of the country’s preeminent training grounds for journalists; instead it’s forcing cultural and political indoctrination down students’ throats,” the report said.

In fact, the organization has documented some 100 classes at ASU in Spring 2024 semester’s catalog that feature “diversity,” “equity,” “inclusion” and the like.

The report charges that if the state’s public universities are to return to their education missions, they need to eliminate those “politicized” courses and agendas.

